Sports Shorts, Oct. 5

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Central 3, NPCC 0
COLUMBUS —Central defeated NPCC 25-21, 25-11, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Katy Bartell had 14 digs during the match. Her teammate, Allie Schneider had 17 assists and Kim Krise added 11 kills.
The Knights are now 11-9 on the season.
They will travel to Norfolk Wednesday for a match against North Iowa Area Community College at 5 p.m. before taking on Northeast Community College at 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sutherland 3, Sandhills/Thedford 1
DUNNING — Sutherland defeated Sandhills/Thedford 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Hershey on Thursday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.
SEM 3, Hi-Line 0
SUMNER — SEM downed Hi-Line 25-6, 25-13, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Ansley Williams had five kills and four points, Alexa Nelson had eight assists.
Hi-Line travels to Cambridge on Friday.
Burwell 3, Anselmo-Merna 0
BURWELL — Burwell swept Anselmo-Merna 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Elba for a triangular on Thursday.
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady 25-9, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley 25-14, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Brady 27-25, 25-22
Maxwell Tri
South Loup def. Maxwell 20-25, 25-18, 25-18
Cambridge def. Maxwell 25-19, 25-6
Perkins County Tri
Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-23, 25-13
Perkins County def. Garden County 25-20, 25-19
Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-20, 28-26
Chase County Tri
Chase County def. St. Pat’s 25-12, 25-16
Chase County def. Southwest 25-21, 25-10
St. Pat’s def. Southwest 25-13, 25-20
Dundy County-Stratton Tri
Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-12, 25-13
Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton 27-25, 25-18
Wallace def. Paxton 25-18, 25-22
Ord Tri
Ord def. Cozad 25-17, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Cozad
Leyton Tri
Creek Valley def. Leyton 25-15, 13-25, 27-25
Layton def. Banner County 25-12, 25-3
Ogallala Tri
Gothenburg def. Ogallala 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Valentine 25-6, 25-5
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Ogallala Tri
McCook 4, Alliance 0
Singles
No. 1 — Isaac Hinze, MC def. C. Hauptman, All 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Lincoln Michaelis, MC def. A. Gomez, All 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, MC def. T. Pickett Pin/K. Walker, All 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Payton Dellevoet/Jonny Frank, MC def. E. Haden/S. Gonzalez, All 6-0, 6-0
McCook 3, Scottsbluff 1
Singles
No. 1 — Isaac Hinze, MC def. E. Ramirez, Sblff 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Lincoln Michaelis, MC def. J. Escamillia, Sblff 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, MC def. A. Schaff/B. Frank, Sblff 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 — A. Hafner.E. Goin, Sblff def. Payton Dellevoet/Jonny Frank 3-6, 6-3, 8-10