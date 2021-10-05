 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Oct. 5
Sports Shorts, Oct. 5

Sports Shorts

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Central 3, NPCC 0

COLUMBUS —Central defeated NPCC 25-21, 25-11, 25-23 on Tuesday.

Katy Bartell had 14 digs during the match. Her teammate, Allie Schneider had 17 assists and Kim Krise added 11 kills.

The Knights are now 11-9 on the season.

They will travel to Norfolk Wednesday for a match against North Iowa Area Community College at 5 p.m. before taking on Northeast Community College at 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Sutherland 3, Sandhills/Thedford 1

DUNNING — Sutherland defeated Sandhills/Thedford 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 on Tuesday.

Sandhills Valley hosts Hershey on Thursday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.

SEM 3, Hi-Line 0

SUMNER — SEM downed Hi-Line 25-6, 25-13, 25-16 on Tuesday.

Ansley Williams had five kills and four points, Alexa Nelson had eight assists.

Hi-Line travels to Cambridge on Friday.

Burwell 3, Anselmo-Merna 0

BURWELL — Burwell swept Anselmo-Merna 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Elba for a triangular on Thursday.

Maywood-Hayes Center Tri

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady 25-9, 25-16

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley 25-14, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Brady 27-25, 25-22

Maxwell Tri

South Loup def. Maxwell 20-25, 25-18, 25-18

Cambridge def. Maxwell 25-19, 25-6

Perkins County Tri

Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-23, 25-13

Perkins County def. Garden County 25-20, 25-19

Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-20, 28-26

Chase County Tri

Chase County def. St. Pat’s 25-12, 25-16

Chase County def. Southwest 25-21, 25-10

St. Pat’s def. Southwest 25-13, 25-20

Dundy County-Stratton Tri

Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-12, 25-13

Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton 27-25, 25-18

Wallace def. Paxton 25-18, 25-22

Ord Tri

Ord def. Cozad 25-17, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Cozad

Leyton Tri

Creek Valley def. Leyton 25-15, 13-25, 27-25

Layton def. Banner County 25-12, 25-3

Ogallala Tri

Gothenburg def. Ogallala 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Valentine 25-6, 25-5

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Ogallala Tri

McCook 4, Alliance 0

Singles

No. 1 — Isaac Hinze, MC def. C. Hauptman, All 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Lincoln Michaelis, MC def. A. Gomez, All 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, MC def. T. Pickett Pin/K. Walker, All 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Payton Dellevoet/Jonny Frank, MC def. E. Haden/S. Gonzalez, All 6-0, 6-0

McCook 3, Scottsbluff 1

Singles

No. 1 — Isaac Hinze, MC def. E. Ramirez, Sblff 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Lincoln Michaelis, MC def. J. Escamillia, Sblff 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, MC def. A. Schaff/B. Frank, Sblff 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 — A. Hafner.E. Goin, Sblff def. Payton Dellevoet/Jonny Frank 3-6, 6-3, 8-10

