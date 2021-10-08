Sports Shorts, Oct. 8

Kim Krise and Morgan Ramsey had nine and eight kills, respectively. Allie Schneider notched 24 assists.

The Knights then beat Neosho County Community College 25-22, 25-18 and 25-20.

Ramsey had 10 kills in that match, followed by Krise with nine. Katy Bartell tallied 20 digs, and Schneider contributed 29 assists.

“I am really pleased with how we played today,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “We played disciplined and controlled the pace on our side. I also thought we played really good defense, and Allie was able to distribute the ball to our hitters.”

They will face Fort Scott a second time tomorrow at 9 a.m. in Columbus.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Arthur County 3, Creek Valley 1

ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Creek Valley 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 on Friday.

Arthur County travels to the MNAC Volleyball Tourney on Thursday and Friday and Creek Valley travels to the MAC Tourney on Saturday.

Cambridge 3, Hi-Line 0

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge downed Hi-Line 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 on Friday.