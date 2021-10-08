Sports Shorts, Oct. 8

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Ansley-Litchfield 36, South Loup 20
CALLAWAY — Ansley-Litchfield defeated South Loup 36-20 on Friday.
South Loup travels to Twin Loup on Friday.
Overton 28, Brady 22
OVERTON — Overton downed Brady 28-22 on Friday.
Brady hosts Loomis on Thursday.
Broken Bow 20, Holdrege 16
HOLDREGE — Broken Bow edged Holdrege 20-16 on Friday.
Broken Bow hosts Cozad on Friday.
Arthur County 72, Creek Valley 22
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Creek Valley 72-22 on Friday.
Creek Valley hosts South Platte on Thursday and Arthur County travels to South Platte on Oct. 22.
McCook 28, Gering 9
MCCOOK — McCook topped Gering 28-9 on Friday.
McCook travels to Scottsbluff on Friday.
Hi-Line 44, Cambridge 42
CAMBRIDGE — Hi-Line held off Cambridge 44-42 in overtime on Friday.
Hi-Line hosts Hitchcock County on Friday.
Minden 14, Cozad 13
COZAD — Minden edged Cozad 14-13 on Friday.
J. Wetovick of Cozad was 6-of-10 passing with 58 yards.
Cozad travels to Broken Bow on Friday.
Mullen 42, Leyton 14
LEYTON — Mullen defeated Leyton 42-14 on Friday.
Mullen travels to Maxwell on Thursday.
Sutherland 22, Perkins County 20
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland edged Perkins County 22-20 on Friday.
Perkins County hosts Alma and Sutherland travels to Bayard on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 0
TRYON — Sandhills/Thedford shut out Sandhills Valley 56-0 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford hosts Pleasanton on Thursday and Sandhills Valley travels to Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.
Scottsbluff 49, Lexington 7
LEXINGTON — Scottsbluff defeated Lexington 49-7 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Alliance on Friday.
SEM 44, Wa.-Pa. 22
WAUNETA — SEM topped Wauneta-Palisade 44-22 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Wallace on Friday.
Burwell 34, Anselmo-Merna 28
BURWELL — Burwell defeated Anselmo-Merna 34-28 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Arcadia/Loup City on Friday.
Medicine Valley 54, Loomis 52
LOOMIS — Medicine Valley held off Loomis 54-52 on Friday.
Medicine Valley hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Gothenburg 38, Sidney 6
SIDNEY — Gothenburg defeated Sidney 38-6 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Chadron on Friday.
Chase County 26, Hershey 18
HERSHEY — Chase County downed Hershey 26-18 on Friday.
Chase County hosts Bridgeport and Hershey travels to St. Pat’s on Friday.
Southwest 42, Paxton 34
PAXTON — Southwest defeated Paxton 42-34 on Friday.
Paxton travels to Minatare and Southwest travels to SEM on Friday.
Mitchell 27, Ogallala 6
MITCHELL — Mitchell beat Ogallala 27-6 on Friday.
Ogallala hosts Sidney on Friday.
Scores
Allen 76, Walthill 6
Alma 58, Elm Creek 6
Amherst 28, Ravenna 24
Ansley-Litchfield 36, South Loup 20
Aquinas 61, David City 0
Arapahoe 32, Bertrand 12
Archbishop Bergan 69, Tekamah-Herman 7
Arthur County 72, Creek Valley 22
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wahoo 12
Auburn 41, Nebraska City 14
Aurora 43, Hastings 14
Bellevue West 55, Millard West 31
Bennington 49, Elkhorn 14
Bloomfield 28, St. Mary’s 22
Boone Central 35, Wayne 13
Boyd County 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Boys Town 35, Douglas County West 0
Bridgeport 21, Valentine 20
Broken Bow 20, Holdrege 16
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Giltner 6
Burwell 34, Anselmo-Merna 28
Centennial 35, Wilber-Clatonia 25
Chadron 41, Alliance 6
Chase County 26, Hershey 18
Clarkson/Leigh 60, Wisner-Pilger 34
Cody-Kilgore 97, Minatare 0
Columbus 55, Omaha Northwest 28
Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 6
Columbus Scotus 42, Schuyler 7
Crofton 29, Ponca 7
Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Elkhorn North 21
Elmwood-Murdock 52, Conestoga 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Omaha Christian Academy 14
Fillmore Central 14, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 13
Fort Calhoun 42, Arlington 14
Gothenburg 38, Sidney 6
Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17
Hartington Cedar Catholic 27, Oakland-Craig 0
Harvard 60, Elba 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 41
Hi-Line 44, Cambridge 42
Homer 55, Randolph 14
Howells/Dodge 50, Guardian Angels 12
Hyannis def. Kimball, forfeit
Johnson-Brock 77, Diller-Odell 8
Kearney 34, Lincoln High 14
Kearney Catholic 41, Adams Central 12
Kenesaw 58, Blue Hill 7
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Wakefield 46
Lincoln Christian 57, Fairbury 14
Lincoln Lutheran 30, Bishop Neumann 17
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Plainview 14
Malcolm 35, Raymond Central 14
McCook 28, Gering 9
McCool Junction 76, Meridian 24
Medicine Valley 54, Loomis 52
Millard South 40, Fremont 14
Minden 14, Cozad 13
Mitchell 27, Ogallala 6
Mullen 42, Leyton 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Johnson County Central 6
Neligh-Oakdale 50, West Holt 6
Norris 48, Crete 7
North Platte 41, Lincoln East 38
North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Gordon/Rushville 3
Omaha Bryan 24, Omaha Benson 21
Omaha Burke 70, Omaha South 21
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Lincoln Northeast 10
Omaha Gross Catholic 24, Blair 21
Omaha North 40, Lincoln Pius X 21
Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux City 27
Omaha Skutt Catholic 56, Ralston 32
Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0
Ord def. Twin River, forfeit
Overton 28, Brady 26
Papillion-LaVista 28, Lincoln Southwest 7
Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha Central 28
Parkview Christian 41, Hampton 6
Pender 64, Emerson-Hubbard 8
Pierce 57, West Point-Beemer 41
Plattsmouth 21, Waverly 14
Potter-Dix 51, Hay Springs 12
Red Cloud 60, Franklin 18
Riverside 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 30
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 0
Scottsbluff 49, Lexington 7
Seward 28, Beatrice 26
Silver Lake 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Sioux County 36, Crawford 20
Spalding Academy 70, Santee 7
Stanton 52, Madison 6
Sterling 38, Pawnee City 28
Stuart 72, St. Edward 30
Summerland 50, Creighton 6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Wauneta-Palisade 22
Sutherland 22, Perkins County 20
Sutton 28, Superior 21
Thayer Central 56, Southern 24
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 12
Tri County 40, Freeman 0
Weeping Water 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12
Winnebago 54, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0
Winside 44, Wausa 20
Wynot 41, Osmond 18
Yutan 67, Syracuse 16
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
RPAC MEET
EUSTIS — Paxton boys finished third and Wallace girls won the championship at Hi-Line Golf Course on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Bertrand/Loomis, 17. 2, Alma/Southern Valley, 21. 3, Paxton, 25. 4, Southwest, 26. 5, Cambridge, 44. 6, Arapahoe, 54.
Boys individual results
1, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 17:35.00. 2, Griffin Stemper, A/SV, 18:47.00. 3, Marcus Hernandez, B/L, 19:01.30. 4, Wes Trompke, B/L, 19:01.82. 5, Jaxon Tischner, A/SV, 19:43.00. 6, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 19:47.00. 7, Rylin Johns, Paxton, 19:50.00. 8, Austin Thompson, Southwest, 19:51.43. 9, Elio Nila, Maxwell, 19:51.88. 10, Dallas Beegle, Maxwell, 19:59.00. 11, Aidan Gunderson, Cambridge, 20:06.00. 12, Joe Brown, Medicine Valley, 20:07.00. 13, Chonsey Beiker, B/L, 20:08.00. 14, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe, 20:10.00. 15, Carter VanPelt, Southwest, 20:12.00.
Girls team results
1, Wallace, 11. 2, Cambridge, 15. 3, Alma/Southern Valley, 27. 4, Hitchcock County, 47. 5, Southwest, 51. 6, Arapahoe, 64. 7, Bertrand/Loomis
Girls individual results
1, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 22:14. 2, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 22:31. 3, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 22:37. 4, Tayler Becker, A/SV, 22:46. 5, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 22:51. 6, Cayse Keith, HCC, 22:52. 7, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 23:26. 8, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 23:44. 9, Megan TenBensel, Cambridge, 24:43. 10, Riley Scott, A/SV, 24:55. 11, Paige Sickels, Cambridge, 25:03. 12, Hannah Whitson, Arapahoe, 25:11. 13, Harper Fennell, A/SV, 25:28. 14, Liz Meyers, A/SV, 25:29. 15, Ambie Custard, Southwest, 25:32.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Knights 2-0 at Columbus
COLUMBUS — The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team swept both of its opponents in a doubleheader Friday in Columbus.
The Knights took on Fort Scott Community College mid-afternoon, beating the Greyhounds 3-0 with sets of 25-15, 25-18, 25-10.
NPCC had 10 aces altogether in the match. Tessa Metschke scored half of them and also went for 13 digs.
Kim Krise and Morgan Ramsey had nine and eight kills, respectively. Allie Schneider notched 24 assists.
The Knights then beat Neosho County Community College 25-22, 25-18 and 25-20.
Ramsey had 10 kills in that match, followed by Krise with nine. Katy Bartell tallied 20 digs, and Schneider contributed 29 assists.
“I am really pleased with how we played today,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “We played disciplined and controlled the pace on our side. I also thought we played really good defense, and Allie was able to distribute the ball to our hitters.”
They will face Fort Scott a second time tomorrow at 9 a.m. in Columbus.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Arthur County 3, Creek Valley 1
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Creek Valley 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 on Friday.
Arthur County travels to the MNAC Volleyball Tourney on Thursday and Friday and Creek Valley travels to the MAC Tourney on Saturday.
Cambridge 3, Hi-Line 0
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge downed Hi-Line 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to the FKC Tourney Monday through Thursday.
Southwest 3, Paxton 0
PAXTON — Southwest swept Paxton 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 on Friday.
Paxton travels to Garden County and Southwest travels to Hitchcock County on Tuesday.
SEM 3, WA.-PA 0
Wauneta — SEM downed Wauneta-Palisade 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Medicine Valley on Tuesday.