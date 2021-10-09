 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Oct. 9
Sports Shorts, Oct. 9

Sports Shorts

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Knights beat Greyhounds two days in a row

COLUMBUS —The North Platte Community College Knights rounded out the with a sweep of Fort Scott Community College.

The Knights topped the Greyhounds 25-19, 25-10 and 25-16 Saturday morning. That puts the Knights at 14-11 on the season.

Morgan Ramsey had eight kills in the match while her teammate, Kim Krise had seven.

Allie Schneider racked up 25 assists and three aces, and Katy Bartell added 15 digs.

“We gained some confidence that we have lacked in some previous games this week,” NPCC head coach Alexa McCall said. “I think we played disciplined volleyball and really controlled the pace on our side of the net. We have a big game coming up on Tuesday against Southeast, and I think this weekend helped give us the confidence we need going into that game.”

The Knights travels to Southeast Community College on Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Southeast Double Dual

Lincoln Northeast def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-20

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-18

Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 25-21

Anselmo-Merna Tourney

Anselmo-Merna def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-19, 25-18

Bertrand def. CWC, 25-19, 25-13

Consolation

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore

Riverside def. CWC

Semifinal

Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary’s, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17

Fifth Place

Riverside def. Mullen

Third Place

Bertrand def. St. Mary’s, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Championship

Axtell def. Anselmo-Merna, 22-25, 25-23, 25-10

Arcadia/Loup City Tourney

Fullerton def. Gibbon, 28-8, 28-19

South Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-15

Semifinal

Centura def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-17

Third Place

South Loup def. Fullerton, 25-0, 25-0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Cozad clinches spot at state

COZAD — The Cozad softball team is heading to state.

The Haymakers defeated Auburn in three games in the C-8 District Final to secure its spot in Hastings next week.

Auburn, the No. 9 seed in Class C, won the first game 14-3. Cozad won the second game 15-12 to force a third game. The Haymakers held on to beat Auburn 9-8.

Gothenburg season ends

FREEMAN — Freeman defeated Gothenburg in two games.

Game 1 — Freeman def. Gothenburg 7-3

Game 2 — Freeman def. Gothenburg 5-3

