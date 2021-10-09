Sports Shorts, Oct. 9

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Knights beat Greyhounds two days in a row
COLUMBUS —The North Platte Community College Knights rounded out the with a sweep of Fort Scott Community College.
The Knights topped the Greyhounds 25-19, 25-10 and 25-16 Saturday morning. That puts the Knights at 14-11 on the season.
Morgan Ramsey had eight kills in the match while her teammate, Kim Krise had seven.
Allie Schneider racked up 25 assists and three aces, and Katy Bartell added 15 digs.
“We gained some confidence that we have lacked in some previous games this week,” NPCC head coach Alexa McCall said. “I think we played disciplined volleyball and really controlled the pace on our side of the net. We have a big game coming up on Tuesday against Southeast, and I think this weekend helped give us the confidence we need going into that game.”
The Knights travels to Southeast Community College on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Southeast Double Dual
Lincoln Northeast def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-20
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-18
Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 25-21
Anselmo-Merna Tourney
Anselmo-Merna def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-19, 25-18
Bertrand def. CWC, 25-19, 25-13
Consolation
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore
Riverside def. CWC
Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary’s, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19
Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17
Fifth Place
Riverside def. Mullen
Third Place
Bertrand def. St. Mary’s, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Championship
Axtell def. Anselmo-Merna, 22-25, 25-23, 25-10
Arcadia/Loup City Tourney
Fullerton def. Gibbon, 28-8, 28-19
South Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-15
Semifinal
Centura def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-17
Third Place
South Loup def. Fullerton, 25-0, 25-0
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Cozad clinches spot at state
COZAD — The Cozad softball team is heading to state.
The Haymakers defeated Auburn in three games in the C-8 District Final to secure its spot in Hastings next week.
Auburn, the No. 9 seed in Class C, won the first game 14-3. Cozad won the second game 15-12 to force a third game. The Haymakers held on to beat Auburn 9-8.
Gothenburg season ends
FREEMAN — Freeman defeated Gothenburg in two games.
Game 1 — Freeman def. Gothenburg 7-3
Game 2 — Freeman def. Gothenburg 5-3