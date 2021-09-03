Sports Shorts, Sept. 3

“It was good to start out this weekend with a win,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “We were pretty inconsistent but still found a way to get things done.”

“We battled hard against Hutch,” McCall said. “They had some solid hitters, and we played really scrappy defense. We also served really well and had 10 serving aces. I hope we can learn from this game and take it into tomorrow.”