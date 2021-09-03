Sports Shorts, Sept. 3

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Grand Island Invite
GRAND ISLAND — North Platte finished eighth at the Grand Island Invite at Jackrabbit Golf Course on Friday.
Team results
1, Lincoln Southwest, 307. 2, Lincoln East, 322. 3, Lincoln Southeast, 337. 4, Lincoln Pius, 348. 4, Kearney, 348. 6, Millard West, 350. 7, Columbus, 357. 8, North Platte, 373. 9, Norfolk, 401. 10, Fremont, 409. 11, Beatrice, 415. 12, Hastings, 450. 13, Grand Island, NS.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Kate Strickland, LSW, 69. 2, Nicole Kolbas, PIUS, 70. 3, Sarah Lasso, COL, 75. 4, Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 76. 5, Karson Morrison, NP, 76. 6, Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 76. 7, Ansley Sotham, LSE, 76. 8, Neely Adler, LSW, 78. 9, Alysen Sander, LSW, 78. 10, Emma Moss, LE, 80. 11, Hannah Lydiatt, KEA, 80. 12, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 80. 13, Avery Van Horn, LE, 81. 14, Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 82. 15, Lauryn Ball, LSW, 82.
North Platte results
Karsen Morrison, 76. Abbie Jones, 84. Hailey Matthews, 98. Emily Hansen, 115. Winnie Haneborg, 132.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NPCC at McCook Tourney
MCCOOK — The Knights started the day by defeating Otero 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-12.
“It was good to start out this weekend with a win,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “We were pretty inconsistent but still found a way to get things done.”
Hutchinson defeated the Knights in five sets 25-17, 20-25, 22-25, 25-13, 10-15.
“We battled hard against Hutch,” McCall said. “They had some solid hitters, and we played really scrappy defense. We also served really well and had 10 serving aces. I hope we can learn from this game and take it into tomorrow.”
The Knights continue play on Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Cambridge Invite
Boys team results
1, Wilcox-Hildreth, 18. 2, Southwest, 21. 3, Chase County A, 24. 4, Cambridge A, 33. 5, Alma-Southern Valley A, 50. 6, Hitchcock County, 59. 7, Arapahoe A, 77. 8, Chase County B, 78. 9, Alma-Southern Valley B, 96. 10, Dundy County-Stratton, 100. 11, Medicine Valley, 110.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Trevin Moreno, Chase County A, 18:46.20. 2, Isaiah Springer, Wilcox-Hildreth, 19:40.80. 3, Griffin Stemper, Alma-Southern Valley A, 19:47.80. 4, Grant Henery, Wilcox-Hildreth, 19:53.80. 5, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 20:07.50. 6, Austin Thompson, Southwest, 20:17.20. 7, Aidan Gunderson, Cambridge A, 20:21.20. 8, Navy Smith, Chase County A, 20:22.80. 9, Gavin Gunderson, Cambridge A, 20:24.60. 10, Carter VanPelt, Southwest, 20:38.70. 11, Jaxon Tischner, Alma-Southern Valley B, 20:40.50. 12, Micah Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth, 20:49.20. 13, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County, 20:50.70. 14, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe A, 20:52.70. 15, Colin O’Neil, Chase County A, 20:53.90.
Girls team results
1, Cambridge, 12. 2, Chase County A, 15. 3, Hi-Line A, 27. 4, Alma-Southern Valley A, 46. 5, Alma-Southern Valley B, 53. 6, Maywood-Hayes Center, 72. 7, Dundy County-Stratton, 75. 8, Hi-Line B, 79.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County A, 21:55.90. 2, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 22:21.50. 3, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 23:10.80. 4, Whitney Dickau, Hi-Line A, 24:00.10. 5, Tayley Becker, Alma-Southern Valley B, 24:18.90. 6, Morgan Peterson, Chase County A, 24:34.30. 7, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 24:42.80. 8, Caelyn Long, Chase County A, 24:57.20. 9, Natalie Malcom, Hi-Line A, 25:03.90. 11, McKenzie Vogt, Chase County A, 25:11.60. 11, McKenzie Vogt, Chase County A, 25:11.60. 12, Megan tenBensel, Cambridge, 25:13.70. 13, Paige Sickels, Cambridge, 25:23.20. 14, Ambie Custard, Southwest, 25:33.10. 15, Payton Muegerl, Hi-Line, 25:40.60.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Cecilia 26, St. Pat’s 22
HASTINGS — St. Cecilia edged St. Pat’s 26-22 on Friday.
St. Pat’s hosts Centura on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed Hemingford 100-6 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts South Loup on Friday.
Cody-Kilgore 77, Arthur County 33
ARTHUR — Cody-Kilgore defeated Arthur County 77-33 on Friday.
Arthur County hosts Hay Springs on Friday.
Hi-Line 63, Elm Creek 18
ELM CREEK — Hi-Line downed Elm Creek 63-18 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Sutherland on Friday.
Franklin 52, Wauneta-Palisade 18
FRANKLIN — Franklin defeated Wauneta-Palisade 52-18 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts South Platte on Friday.
Cozad 35, Wood River/Shelton 0
WOOD RIVER — Cozad shut out Wood River/Shelton 35-0 on Friday.
Nolan Wetovick led Cozad with with 69 rushing yards, Cord Chytka had three catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Cozad hosts Sidney on Friday.
Sandy Creek 44, Hershey 8
SANDY CREEK — Sandy Creek defeated Hershey 44-8 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Gibbon on Friday.
Broken Bow 20, St. Paul 6
ST. PAUL — Broken Bow downed St. Paul 20-6 on Friday.
Broken Bow hosts Gothenburg on Friday.
Ogallala 30, Holdrege 0
OGALLALA — Ogallala shut out Holdrege 30-0 on Friday.
Ogallala hosts Chase County on Friday.
Alma 40, Med. Valley 38
CURTIS — Alma edged Medicine Valley 40-38 on Friday.
Medicine Valley travels to Sandhills Valley on Thursday.
Beatrice 33, Lexington 13
LEXINGTON — Beatrice defeated Lexington 33-13 on Friday.
Lexington travels to South Sioux City.
Crete 24, McCook 14
CRETE — Crete downed McCook 24-14 on Friday.
McCook hosts York on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 36, Morrill 8
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Morrill 36-8 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Hyannis on Friday.
Sandhills Valley 28, Overton 13
STAPLETON — Sandhills Valley downed Overton 28-13 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley host Medicine Valley on Thursday.
Hyannis 18, South Loup 14
SOUTH LOUP — Hyannis edged South Loup 18-14 on Friday.
Hyannis hosts Sandhills/Thedford and South Loup travels to Anselmo-Merna on Friday.
Kearney Catholic 38, Gothenburg 8
GOTHENBURG — Kearney Catholic defeated Gothenburg 38-8 on Friday.
Gothenburg travels to Broken Bow on Friday.
Perkins County 44, MHC 12
MAYWOOD — Perkins County downed Maywood-Hayes Center 44-12 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Mullen on Thursday and Perkins County travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Friday.
DCS 28, Bertrand 20
BERTRAND — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Bertrand 28-20 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Perkins County on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Mullen 3, Twin Loup 1
MULLEN — Mullen defeated Twin-Loup 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20 on Friday.
Mullen travels to the Seven Valleys Tourney on Sept. 11.
South Platte 3, Wallace 0
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte swept Wallace 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 on Friday.
Wallace travels to Perkins County on Tuesday and South Platte travels to the Garden County Invite on Sept. 11.
Arthur County 3, Cody-Kilgore 0
ARTHUR — Arthur County downed Cody-Kilgore 25-21, 25-17. 25-20 on Friday.
Arthur County travels to Morrill on Tuesday.
Paxton 3, Creek Valley 0
CHAPPELL — Paxton swept Creek Valley 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 on Friday.
Creek Valley valley travels to Morrill and Paxton travels to Brady on Tuesday.
Wauneta-Palisade 3, Franklin 2
FRANKLIN — Wauneta-Palisade held off Franklin 25-19, 25-17, 18-25, 17-25, 15-11 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts a triangular on Thursday.
Scores
Alma 40, Medicine Valley 38
Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6
Aquinas 14, Centennial 0
Arapahoe 30, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Arcadia-Loup City 45, Nebraska Christian 12
Archbishop Bergan 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 8
Arlington 21, North Bend Central 20
Ashland-Greenwood 33, Milford 0
Auburn 28, Fort Calhoun 6
Battle Creek 24, Hartington Cedar Catholic 7
Beatrice 33, Lexington 13
Bellevue West 59, Bellevue East 0
Bennington 55, Aurora 44
Blair 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Blue Hill 44, Southern Valley 12
Boone Central 28, Minden 13
Broken Bow 20, St. Paul 6
Burwell 62, Ainsworth 18
Cambridge 32, Amherst 31
Central Valley 62, Palmer 12
Centura 27, Bridgeport 0
Chadron 28, Gordon/Rushville 7
Cody-Kilgore 77, Arthur County 33
Columbus Scotus 63, Omaha Concordia 20
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 43, Omaha South 22
Cozad 35, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0
Creighton 78, Walthill 16
Crete 24, McCook 14
Crofton 48, Twin River 0
Cross County 53, Thayer Central 14
Doniphan-Trumbull 24, Gibbon 20
Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 0
Dundy County-Stratton 28, Bertrand 20
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Boyd County 24
Elkhorn 34, Omaha Roncalli 7
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 30, East Butler 20
Fillmore Central 27, Syracuse 0
Franklin 52, Wauneta-Palisade 18
Fullerton 48, CWC 30
Garden County 44, Sutherland 38
Grand Island 28, Lincoln Pius X 14
Grand Island Northwest 48, Gering 10
Gretna 31, Omaha Central 8
Hampton 20, St. Edward 8
Hastings St. Cecilia 26, North Platte St. Patrick’s 22
Heartland 58, Madison 8
Hi-Line 36, Elm Creek 18
High Plains Community 57, Omaha Christian Academy 14
Howells/Dodge 46, Shelby/Rising City 13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Diller-Odell 44
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Hartington-Newcastle 26
Hyannis 18, South Loup 14
Johnson County Central 28, Southern 18
Johnson-Brock 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30
Kearney Catholic 38, Gothenburg 7
Kenesaw 47, Loomis 0
Leyton def. Kimball, forfeit
Lincoln High 42, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Lutheran 23, Lincoln Christian 7
Lincoln Northeast 26, Lincoln North Star 24
Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24, David City 7
Lutheran High Northeast 30, West Holt 26
McCool Junction 72, Harvard 13
Mead 38, Allen 26
Millard West 56, Millard North 31
Minatare 28, Banner County 7
Mitchell def. Burns, Wyo., forfeit
Nebraska City Lourdes 69, Guardian Angels 32
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Plainview 32
Norfolk Catholic 27, Bishop Neumann 24
North Platte 34, Fremont 0
O’Neill 37, Valentine 7
Oakland-Craig 44, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Ogallala 30, Holdrege 0
Omaha Benson 27, Omaha Northwest 21
Omaha Burke 28, Kearney 21
Omaha Skutt Catholic 27, Waverly 24, OT
Omaha Westside 39, Omaha North 22
Osceola 52, Wausa 50
Osmond 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Palmyra 68, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 24
Papillion-LaVista South 32, Lincoln East 28
Pawnee City 76, Dorchester 16
Perkins County 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
Pierce 28, Columbus Lakeview 27
Platteview 19, Boys Town 18
Plattsmouth 55, Ralston 7
Pleasanton 34, Axtell 14
Ponca 28, Tekamah-Herman 7
Potter-Dix 62, Sioux County 8
Red Cloud 67, Lewiston 12
Sandhills Valley 28, Overton 13
Sandhills/Thedford 36, Morrill 8
Sandy Creek 44, Hershey 8
Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6
Scottsbluff 40, Hastings 0
Seward 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 32
Sidney 8, Chase County 6
Silver Lake 44, Spalding Academy 28
St. Mary’s 38, Summerland 23
Stanton 11, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8
Sterling 73, Elba 6
Superior 42, Fairbury 24
Wahoo 13, Adams Central 8
Wayne 40, West Point-Beemer 20
Weeping Water 40, Tri County 26
Wilber-Clatonia 36, Sutton 22
Wisner-Pilger 64, Wakefield 22
York 27, Alliance 6
Yutan 34, Malcolm 12