Sports Shorts, Sept. 4

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
North Platte wins McCook Invite 7-0
MCCOOK — The North Platte softball team defeated McCook 7-0 to win the championship at the McCook Invite.
The Bulldogs host Hastings St. Cecelia on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Minden Invite
MINDEN — The Gothenburg boys finished third and the girls finished fifth at the Minden Invite at Minden Country Club on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, Milford, 29. 2, Northwest, 35. 3, Gothenburg, 48. 4, Adams Central, 71. 5, Minden, 81. 6, Aurora, 88.
Gothenburg boys results
3, Parker Graves, 17:43. 8, Ethan Olsen, 18:08. 16, Abel Flores, 18:48. 21, Nathan Sager, 19:09. 22, Yahriel Gaeta, 19:12. 24, Jackson Nelson, 19:21. 31, Alec Winney, 19:29. 46, Gage Andersen, 20:22. 50, Lukan Most, 20:23. 57, Ty Kreis, 21:03. 58, Isaiah Urman, 21:06. 63, Kurt Kuhlman, 21:15. 85, Gavin Peterson, 24:34. 87, Christian Massin, 24:35.
Girls team results
1, Northwest, 36. 2, Minden, 38. 3, Milford, 44. 4, Aurora, 53. 5, Gothenburg, 78. 6, Adams Central, 78.
Gothenburg girls results
6, Avery Salomon, 22:28. 17, Arissa Ackerman, 24:13. 25, Madison Bogus, 25:37. 41, Claire Vincent, 33:30.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
McCook Invite
MCCOOK — The Lady Knights split a pair of matches on the second day of the McCook Invite.
The Knights swept Lamar in the first match 25-20, 25-10, 25-14. In the second match, Midland College swept the Knights 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
“I thought we had some players step into some positions this weekend and do a good job,” said NPCC coach Alexa McCall. “We still need to work on cleaning things up to stay more consistent. We served really well this weekend and passed pretty well in serve receive. We talked about executing those two things. Now, we just have to push forward and find ways to finish sets.”
The Knights are now 7-4 on the season and host McCook on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lexington Invitational
LEXINGTON — Broken Bow won the title at the Lexington Invite on Saturday.
Round 1
Lexington def. St. Pat’s 25-16, 25-8
Hastings def. Hershey 33-31, 17-25, 25-18
Broken Bow def. Chase County 25-9, 25-11
Holdrege def. St. Paul 23-25; 25-23; 25-19
Round 2
Broken Bow def. Lexington 25-20, 25-19
Chase County def. St. Pats 25-23, 26-24
Hershey def. St. Paul 25-22, 33-35, 25-18
Hastings defeated Holdrege 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
Round 3
Seventh Place — St. Paul def. St. Pat’s 25-21, 25-19
Fifth Place — Chase County def. Hershey 25-13, 25-22
Third Place — Lexington def. Holdrege 25-18, 25-22
Championship — Broken Bow def. Hastings 25-15, 19-25, 25-17