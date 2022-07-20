Spuds crush Plainsmen in series finale

Canyon County never trailed in its 12-2 win over the Plainsmen on Wednesday in the third game of its series against North Platte.

A run in the first inning and six runs in the second gave the Spuds a lead they wouldn’t come close to giving up.

“It’s just a game where we knew the odds weren’t in our favor. That’s not to say we didn’t come out and play hard … we could’ve played harder,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “This is the last day on a 13-, 14-day stretch. A much-needed off day tomorrow. We’re not going to harp on this for too long. We’re not going to sit on this too much. It is what it is.”

North Platte went through six pitchers in the loss, three of whom were field players. Starter Will Humphrey went 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on four hits, two hit batters and a walk while striking out two.

Caleb Bunch went 1 1/3 innings, giving up a hit and two walks. Asher Hastings tossed the fourth inning, but gave up a run and a walk while striking out three.

Griffin Myers, the first of the field players, gave up three runs on two hits and four walks in the fifth inning. Jaylan Ruffin threw until the eighth inning, holding Canyon County to one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three.

Oskar Stark tossed the ninth inning and didn’t allow a runner on base.

Stark also led the offense with three hits, including a home run, and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle. He also had one of two Plainsmen RBI, the other coming from Myles Proctor.

AJ Lausten, Conor Higgs, Connor Flagg, Sage McMinn and Braden Hendrix also recorded hits in the loss.

“We’ll regroup tomorrow, we’ll take a break from all this,” Kelly said. “We’ll get back after it in Hastings (on Friday).”

The Spuds added to their 7-0 lead when a wild pitch scored a run. North Platte responded with Stark’s solo home run in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit to 8-1.

Canyon County scored three more in the fifth on a 2-RBI triple and a wild pitch.

North Platte didn’t score again until the seventh, when Proctor’s fielder’s choice brought in a run to make it a 11-2 game. Canyon County scored one more in the top of the eighth when Ruffin walked in a run with the bases loaded.

North Platte’s loss today and Fremont’s sweep in a doubleheader against Hastings put the Moo ahead by two games in the standings with only eight games left in the regular season.

“We can finish with the best record in the league at this point and still not get in the playoffs,” Kelly said. “Obviously we’re going to shoot for the playoffs, but our main goal at the beginning of this was the best record in the league and that means we’re the best team overall. We’re going to keep shooting for that goal.”