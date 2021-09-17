Teammates ride horse, Balboa, to success at MPCC Stampede on Friday

The competition consists of bareback riding, goat tying, calf roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Potter, a Curtis native, was the sixth competitor in the Friday’s steer wrestling, and had his steer make a quick break from the chute.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I caught right up and thought I made a pretty good run on the ground with him and did what I could do with him,” the college sophomore said.

Potter added it was just as rewarding to see Haren’s run with Balboa a handful of minutes later.

“It was pretty cool to see Jacob get a four (second run) on that steer,” Potter said.

Potter as a former high school linebacker and tight end, takes advantage of some of his football skills to help contain and bring down the steer in the competition. He also has developed his technique over the years as he has wrestled steers since his freshman year at Medicine Valley High School. He also competes in team roping but said the wrestling is his main focus.

“It’s probably just the adrenaline rush of it,” Potter said of what attracts him to the event. “There are not many things that compare to steer wrestling.”