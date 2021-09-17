Teammates ride horse, Balboa, to success at MPCC Stampede on Friday

A horse that carries the last name of the title character in the “Rocky” movies helped deliver a one-two punch on Friday night at the Wild West Arena.
Mid-Plains Community College’s Quade Potter — riding his horse Balboa — posted a time of 5.4 seconds in the men’s steer wrestling. Two competitors later, his roommate and teammate, Jacob Haren, riding the same horse, went even faster.
Haren’s time of 4.1 seconds led the 10 entrants in the event — just ahead of Potter — on the second night of the MPCC Stampede. The college rodeo competition wraps up with the event finals on Saturday night. It is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
“This just kind of happened,” Haren said of what was a personal-best time. “Riding a good horse of Quade’s and I got a good start. I drew pretty good on (the steers) and just put it all together.
“It’s luck of the draw for sure,” the Erie, Colorado, native said of what contributed to the performance. “It’s just going out good, riding your horse hard and hope you get lucky on the steer you draw and do the best you can on him.”
Haren and Potter are among the roughly 350 competitors from 12 schools from across Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa who are part of this weekend’s event in North Platte.
The competition consists of bareback riding, goat tying, calf roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
Potter, a Curtis native, was the sixth competitor in the Friday’s steer wrestling, and had his steer make a quick break from the chute.
“I caught right up and thought I made a pretty good run on the ground with him and did what I could do with him,” the college sophomore said.
Potter added it was just as rewarding to see Haren’s run with Balboa a handful of minutes later.
“It was pretty cool to see Jacob get a four (second run) on that steer,” Potter said.
Potter as a former high school linebacker and tight end, takes advantage of some of his football skills to help contain and bring down the steer in the competition. He also has developed his technique over the years as he has wrestled steers since his freshman year at Medicine Valley High School. He also competes in team roping but said the wrestling is his main focus.
“It’s probably just the adrenaline rush of it,” Potter said of what attracts him to the event. “There are not many things that compare to steer wrestling.”
Haren is a three-event competitor who lists calf-roping and team roping ahead of steer wrestling as his preferred competition. He won the calf roping in the long round during an event in River Falls, Wisconsin, last weekend and also was second in the team roping average.
“I don’t mind (steer wrestling). I just don’t work at it quite as much (as the roping),” he said.
Potter did not make the trip to Wisconsin last weekend and instead competed in the Nebraska state finals in Valentine.
“I didn’t have much luck there,” Potter said with a smile. “but thought I could turn it around this weekend.”
With Balboa, he and Haren might have more than a puncher’s chance.