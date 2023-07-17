The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team has been recognized with the 2023 United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.

The award honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

The Knights were one of nine National Junior College Athletic Association Division II teams to receive the recognition.

NPCC’s volleyball team also earned the Honor Roll distinction from the USMC/AVCA, placing it in the top 20% of team GPAs within NJCAA’s Division II.

“I’m always proud of our student-athletes and the work that they put in,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “They deserve this honor and accomplishment.”

Altogether, 1,332 collegiate and high school volleyball teams took home the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season. That marks an all-time record number of programs celebrated for their academic achievements.

“The commitment our coaches make to help their student-athletes pursue the best versions of themselves is evident in the academic accomplishments highlighted today,” AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon said. “Achievement on the court has always been closely tied to success in the classroom, which is reflected by the number of championship programs honored.”