The McCook Community College volleyball team defeated North Platte Community College 22-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18 on Wednesday in North Platte.

“And I thought we started out really strong and we competed, and I think that was kind of the difference in the first and fourth set,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “We just let them take control of the game in sets two and three, and we have to be able to respond better.”

Jaelyn Dicke led the Knights with 12 unofficial kills, followed by Vanessa Wood’s 11 and Emily Johnson’s seven. EmiLee Walnofer, Aubrey Grant and Dicke each had two aces.

NPCC started the game strong with a 25-22 first set win. North Platte garnered an 8-3 lead early in the set and used that momentum to power NPCC’s way through.

The Knights fought off two late McCook pushes — one when McCook tied the set at 17-17 and another when McCook cut the deficit to 22-21 — but both times, North Platte did just enough to maintain the lead and eventually win the set.

After that, though, it was all McCook for the next two sets. McCook broke a 11-6 deficit with a 14-3 run to win the second set 25-14.

Then, McCook used a 10-3 start to the third set to jumpstart a 25-9 set win and take control of the match 2-1.

McCook looked as if it would run away with the third set as well after jumping out to a 10-2 lead, but North Platte went on a 10-2 run of its own to tie the set at 12-12. Both teams traded points until McCook held an 18-17 lead, then McCook scored seven of the next eight points to win the set 25-18 and win the match 3-1.

“I think we just got a little bit safe with what we were doing,” McCall said. “We served really aggressively in the first set, and we went away from that. We have to be able to serve aggressive.”