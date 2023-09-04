MCCOOK — The North Platte Community College Knights split their matches Friday and Saturday during the McCook Community College Volleyball Tournament.

Barton

Barton defeated the Knights 25-18, 25-23, 25-16.

It took a while for either team to gain momentum in the first set. The two sides rallied back-and-forth until the board was 6-5. The Cougars surged ahead at that point with the Knights unable to slow the charge. Barton claimed a 25-8 victory.

NPCC then scored the first point in the second set. With the game tied 13-13, the Cougars got their second wind and leapt forward to a 24-17 lead. The Knights snatched one more point before Barton closed out the frame 25-18.

North Platte started out strong in the third set as well, forging ahead to a 4-0 lead and, with the exception of a brief tie early on, holding it until the 23-23 mark. The Knights finished out the set 25-23.

NPCC also took the lead in the fourth set but was unable to keep it. The Cougars caught up 9-9 and didn’t slow down on their way to a 25-16 win.

“I was pleased with how we played in set three against Barton,” McCall said. “I thought we controlled the pace of the game well. I think we got too complacent to take the next set from them.”

North Platte outside hitter Jaelyn Dicke tallied 11 kills and 14 digs in the match. Vanessa Wood added seven more kills, and Aubrey Grant and Elsie Ottun each contributed eight assists.

Frank Phillips

North Platte then defeated Frank Phillips, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10

North Platte played Frank Phillips next, with the Lady Plainsmen scoring the first point in set one. NPCC tied the game a couple times by the five-point mark but fell behind after that — unable to stop FPC’s momentum in a 25-21 set closeout.

The second set started out much the same with Frank Phillips jumping out to a five-point lead. North Platte tied the score at the six-point mark then briefly overtook the Lady Plainsmen. The teams remained neck-and-neck throughout the rest of the game, trading kills until the 16-point mark when FPC pulled ahead and ultimately won 25-22.

It was the Knights who went on a run following a 3-3 tie in the third set. They stayed about four points ahead of the Lady Plainsmen, powering through to a 25-20 win.

It looked as if the odds were turning in favor of NPCC as the Knights jumped out to an early lead in set four. They hit a snag upon tying 9-9 and were unable to catch up until better than halfway through.

The two teams fought down to the wire with the Knights inching past the Lady Plainsmen 24-23. FPC tied the game with a kill then hit the next ball out, setting North Platte up again for a win. Dicke scored the winning point with a kill on the service line for a final score of 26-24.

There were four ties in the nail-biting fifth set. In the end, it was North Platte that came out on top, 15-10.

“I’m really proud of the fight we showed against Frank Phillips,” McCall said. “I thought we stepped up our blocking game, which allowed our defense to play well. It’s hard to come from down two sets, but we pulled together and got it done.”

Wood had 13 kills in that match while Dicke had nine and Sydney Spillane had seven. Grant and Ottun recorded 18 and 15 assists, respectively. Wood went for 16 digs, Grant had 12 and EmiLee Walnofer tallied 11. As a team, the Knights had 12 blocks.

Gillette

North Platte took care of business Saturday afternoon, sweeping Gillette College 3-0 in the second day of a tournament in McCook.

The teams traded points back and forth right up to the end of the first set. North Platte finally pulled ahead by two, beating the Pronghorns 28-26.

The second set had a similar playout, ending up tied at 25-25. NPCC snagged the game-winning point, bringing the score to 27-25 after Gillette hit the ball out of bounds.

Their confidence bolstered by the previous two wins, the Knights went on the attack in the third set, forging ahead on an eight-point run. The Pronghorns were unable to overcome the deficit and North Platte cruised to a 25-18 victory.

Vanessa Wood had 11 kills for the Knights, and Jaelyn Dicke had eight. Elsie Ottun and Aubrey Grant tallied 11 and seven assists, respectively. EmiLee Walnofer scooped up 16 digs. Altogether, the team had 10 blocks.

Laramie County

The Knights were swept by Laramie County Community College on Saturday. LCCC jumped out to an early lead and held it all the way through the first set, clinching the win 25-19.

Set two was similar with the Golden Eagles gradually inching their way up to 13-3. NPCC battled back but couldn’t overcome the deficit and ultimately fell 18-25.

The Knights stayed within a point of the Golden Eagles throughout the start of the third set. LCCC eventually pulled ahead, widening the gap by six points. North Platte mounted a strong return and was able to bring the match back within one point at 23-22. A final kill by the Golden Eagles sealed the deal 26-24.

Wood came through with 13 kills and 16 digs in that match. Dicke also recorded 11 digs, and Ottun had 11 assists.

“We showed growth this weekend but still have things to work on,” said NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall. “We have to find a balance of aggressive serving without errors and do a better job of not getting stuck in serve receive. We will continue to work to get better every time we touch the floor.”