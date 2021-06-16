Watch now: New assistant Husker basketball coach anything but to Fred Hoiberg

He joined Hoiberg’s Iowa State staff in 2013 after serving as boys basketball coach at Spirit Lake High School.

Loenser followed Hoiberg to Chicago, coaching the Windy City Bulls Development League team in 2016-17 before moving to the big club’s bench with Hoiberg and successor Jim Boylen.

Like football counterpart Scott Frost, Hoiberg — an Ames (Iowa) High School and Iowa State star and 10-year NBA veteran — has had a rocky start at Nebraska.

His Husker teams, plagued by extensive roster turnover as well as COVID-19, have won only 14 games over two years. Hoiberg had a 115-56 record with the Cyclones, reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2013-14.

But Loenser said he liked what he saw as the 2020-21 Huskers won some games down the stretch.

He and Hoiberg “have always had the same philosophical view in our offensive systems,” he said in a pre-event Telegraph interview. “We speak the same language when it comes to that.”

Loenser expects to continue the player development work he did for Hoiberg in Chicago in his new Husker role, he added.