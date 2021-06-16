Watch now: New assistant Husker basketball coach anything but to Fred Hoiberg

Nate Loenser may be the newest face on Nebraska’s men’s basketball bench next fall. He’s anything but new to his boss.
Loenser, part of the four-man NU group at Wednesday’s Big Red Blitz in North Platte, rejoined Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg in April after having coached under him at Iowa State University and with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.
He also has something on head baseball coach Will Bolt, recently crowned Big Ten Coach of the Year in his second NU season, Loenser told the fans in North Platte Community College’s McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
He was on the 2001 Cyclone baseball team that won two of three regular-season games against Nebraska’s first-ever College World Series team, featuring Bolt at shortstop under coach Dave Van Horn.
“Then they cut our program, so that says a little bit about what I did to that program,” quipped Loenser, a 2002 Iowa State graduate.
The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native played four sports at now-closed Northern University High School, falling two tackles short of the school record by 1990s Husker defensive star Trev Alberts.
After coaching there for a year after graduation, Loenser was a six-year assistant at Southern Mississippi under former Cyclone head men’s basketball coach Larry Eustachy.
He joined Hoiberg’s Iowa State staff in 2013 after serving as boys basketball coach at Spirit Lake High School.
Loenser followed Hoiberg to Chicago, coaching the Windy City Bulls Development League team in 2016-17 before moving to the big club’s bench with Hoiberg and successor Jim Boylen.
Like football counterpart Scott Frost, Hoiberg — an Ames (Iowa) High School and Iowa State star and 10-year NBA veteran — has had a rocky start at Nebraska.
His Husker teams, plagued by extensive roster turnover as well as COVID-19, have won only 14 games over two years. Hoiberg had a 115-56 record with the Cyclones, reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2013-14.
But Loenser said he liked what he saw as the 2020-21 Huskers won some games down the stretch.
He and Hoiberg “have always had the same philosophical view in our offensive systems,” he said in a pre-event Telegraph interview. “We speak the same language when it comes to that.”
Loenser expects to continue the player development work he did for Hoiberg in Chicago in his new Husker role, he added.
Six players will return for NU in 2021-22, joined by a recruiting class including shooting guard Bryce McGowens — the Husker’s first-ever five-star men’s basketball recruit.
“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on him,” Loenser said. “There’s going to be a lot of instant success that he’s going to want, first and foremost, and we’re all going to want.”
But “it’s going to be exciting to see him. He’s attacked every single workout so far,” he added.
“This is a kid right now, in my opinion, that really has no idea of how good he can be. But he is still hungry and humble in the right ways.”