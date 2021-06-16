Watch now: Scott Frost 'really excited about' current Husker team

He says he sees that more than ever with the 2021 Huskers, now made up almost entirely of his own recruits. NU returns 21 starters, including key sixth-year seniors granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the pandemic.

But “that being said, winning breeds winning,” Frost said. “I think we’ve got the kids that will get there when we get on a roll and the kids get to know who they are as individuals and a team. ...

“Nebraska deserves to be one of the teams at the forefront of college football. And we’re working every day to get there.”

Nebraska watched some of its notable 2020 players transfer to other schools. They included receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and J.D. Spielman and quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who split starts with veteran Adrian Martinez.

But the Huskers also are attracting players entering the NCAA transfer portal from other teams, Frost said.

“The best (way) I can say it is that the ones we want, we have in the program,” he said. “We’ve got veteran kids that I think will be really good and a lot of young talent.”