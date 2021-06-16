Watch now: Scott Frost 'really excited about' current Husker team

To many Nebraska football fans, the mental toughness that won the Huskers five national championships vanished 20 years ago at Boulder’s Folsom Field.
It has to come back for NU to reclaim its place in college football, says head coach Scott Frost, who quarterbacked his alma mater to the last of those crowns in 1997.
“The belief that we’re going to win every week, that’s key,” the fourth-year coach said Wednesday during the Big Red Blitz stop at North Platte Community College’s South Campus.
“To be honest with you, (with) all the progress we’ve made, that’s the thing I’m staying up at night thinking about.”
The refuse-to-lose mindset typical of Frost’s teammates and Huskers before him should be more evident this fall, he said in a Telegraph interview before entering McDonald-Belton Gymnasium to lengthy cheers.
“I’m excited about where our team is right now, mostly the culture and attitude of our entire team,” Frost said. “It’s the best that it’s been.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that are hungry, and I think they’re poised to keep us moving in the right direction.”
Frost’s first three seasons at NU have featured a 12-20 record, a 2018 debut against Akron called off by lightning after the opening kickoff and a truncated 2020 schedule due to COVID-19.
They’ve also included late-game collapses, blowouts by powerhouses and rashes of penalties and turnovers — all too familiar through two decades and four head coaches since Colorado blitzed Frank Solich’s then-unbeaten Huskers 62-36 on Nov. 23, 2001.
Mostly because of the futility that followed, that Boulder Black Friday seemed to close the 40-year dynasty built by Coach Bob Devaney (1962-72) and maintained by the equally legendary Tom Osborne (1973-97).
Osborne made Frost’s last game his own, retiring after NU beat Tennessee and future NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning 42-17 in the 1998 Orange Bowl to split that year’s mythical national title with Michigan.
Frost has often cited his strong desire to rebuild what was lost as why he took the Husker job in December 2017, just before his second team at Central Florida wrapped up an unbeaten campaign and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl.
That hasn’t changed, Frost said Wednesday.
“We talk to the guys all the time about doing all the little things right,” he told The Telegraph. “We’ve lost a few games where we’ve made the wrong mistake at the wrong time.
“And usually when you’re doing the right things, that becomes a habit and you count on people to do the right things at the right times.”
He says he sees that more than ever with the 2021 Huskers, now made up almost entirely of his own recruits. NU returns 21 starters, including key sixth-year seniors granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the pandemic.
But “that being said, winning breeds winning,” Frost said. “I think we’ve got the kids that will get there when we get on a roll and the kids get to know who they are as individuals and a team. ...
“Nebraska deserves to be one of the teams at the forefront of college football. And we’re working every day to get there.”
Nebraska watched some of its notable 2020 players transfer to other schools. They included receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and J.D. Spielman and quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who split starts with veteran Adrian Martinez.
But the Huskers also are attracting players entering the NCAA transfer portal from other teams, Frost said.
“The best (way) I can say it is that the ones we want, we have in the program,” he said. “We’ve got veteran kids that I think will be really good and a lot of young talent.”
Transfers and graduations mean NU will feature receivers and running backs less well-known to Nebraska fans. But Frost says he’s confident they’ll step up as the cogs his fast-paced offense needs to succeed.
“Receivers have been one of our issues since the first day I walked into the building,” he said. “It’s in the best place it’s been since I’ve been here.”
Martinez, now a fourth-year senior, “needs to be a little more vocal,” he told his Big Red Blitz audience later. “But, man, the kids follow him.”
Frost said Nebraska needs much better performances from its special teams, which have struggled not only in converting field goals but also in keeping kickers on the roster.
“It’s been a thorn in our side since I got back,” he said. “That’s lost us some games, and that’s something we’re emphasizing that needs to be better.”
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s Blackshirts should be a strength, he said, especially with veterans Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke and Ben Stille all taking advantage of extra pandemic years.
“Last year was tough with some of our young, talented players because they were playing for the first time without spring ball, without fall camp and without a nonconference schedule to get ready for” Big Ten play, he said.
But “I think the experience they got last year will help a lot this year.”