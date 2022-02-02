Watch now: Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

He joins a program that finished 10-3 this season and fell to James Madison in the national quarterfinals.

“I’m just excited to get to work and hopefully work my way up the ladder and get to play football,” said Genatone, who plans to pursue a business major.

Here is a look at the other Bulldogs athletes who signed with college programs on Wednesday:

» Barner committed to Black Hills State University and is slated to be a middle infielder for the Yellow Jackets softball program.

“When I went up for my visit, I knew that it felt right,” said Barner, who is planning on majoring in special education. “(The school) has a very good athletic program and a very good academic program.”

» Caudy, who finished third in Class A during the state cross county meet this past fall, plans to pursue a computer science major while he also competes for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“Once I started running (competing in college) became the goal,” Caudy said. “Once I realized the potential that I had, I just really wanted to get into that next level and just get as far as I could.”