 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college
0 Comments

Watch now: Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

North Platte High School senior Vince Genatone makes his commitment to the University of Montana football program official on Wednesday morning. Genatone was one of six Bulldogs athletes to sign a national letter of intent during a ceremony in the high school’s fieldhouse.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

Vince Genatone’s decision on where he would play college football came down to what felt like a best fit.

Missoula, Montana, turned out to be the answer.

“It was just kind of a gut feeling,” the North Platte High School senior said after he made his commitment to the University of Montana official on Wednesday morning. “That’s where I knew I wanted to be.”

He was one of six Bulldogs athletes who signed a national letter of intent during a ceremony in the school’s fieldhouse during a short ceremony.

He was joined by Evan Caudy (cross country/track), Sydney Barner (softball), Ryan Kaminski (football), Tate Janas (football) and Caleb Tonkinson (football).

Genatone, the Bulldogs linebacker/fullback who totaled 136 tackles this season — including 14½ for a loss — chose the Division I FCS program over South Dakota State and Northern Arizona.

Genatone had offers from Southern Mississippi, North Dakota, and also drew interest from Nebraska, Cal, Boise State and Washington.

Genatone was recruited as a linebacker/athlete, and while he didn’t make a gameday visit this year, he hopes to travel for the Grizzlies’ spring game.

He joins a program that finished 10-3 this season and fell to James Madison in the national quarterfinals.

“I’m just excited to get to work and hopefully work my way up the ladder and get to play football,” said Genatone, who plans to pursue a business major.

Here is a look at the other Bulldogs athletes who signed with college programs on Wednesday:

Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Sydney Barner makes her commitment to the Black Hills State University softball program official on Wednesday morning. Barner was one of six Bulldogs athletes to sign a national letter of intent during a ceremony in the high school’s fieldhouse.

» Barner committed to Black Hills State University and is slated to be a middle infielder for the Yellow Jackets softball program.

“When I went up for my visit, I knew that it felt right,” said Barner, who is planning on majoring in special education. “(The school) has a very good athletic program and a very good academic program.”

Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Evan Caudy (blue sweatshirt) poses for photos with his friends and teammates after making his commitment to the University of Nebraska Kearney cross country and track teams official on Wednesday morning. Caudy was one of six Bulldogs athletes to sign a national letter of intent during a ceremony in the high school’s fieldhouse.

» Caudy, who finished third in Class A during the state cross county meet this past fall, plans to pursue a computer science major while he also competes for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“Once I started running (competing in college) became the goal,” Caudy said. “Once I realized the potential that I had, I just really wanted to get into that next level and just get as far as I could.”

Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Ryan Kaminski makes his commitment to the University of Nebraska Kearney football program official on Wednesday morning. Kaminski was one of six Bulldogs athletes to sign a national letter of intent during a ceremony in the high school’s fieldhouse.

» Kaminski will be a wideout at UNK, the same school where his father, Matt, played basketball. It’s one reason why the Lopers were his top choice from the start.

Kaminski, who also is a member of the Bulldogs boys basketball and soccer teams, said he was initially torn between the sport he wanted to pursue in college. But a broken tibia he suffered this fall helped him make the choice.

“Over the past year and even with my injury I’ve really learned to love football a lot and that’s 100% what I want to do,” said Kaminski, who plans to major in exercise science and eventually become a physical therapist.

Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Tate Janas, center, poses with teammates after making his commitment to the Chadron State University football program official on Wednesday morning. Janas was one of six Bulldogs athletes to sign a national letter of intent during a ceremony in the high school’s fieldhouse.

» Janas said Chadron State initially recruited him to play defensive back, but recently indicated they want him as a wide receiver.

While he is undecided on a major, Janas is considering ultimately becoming a physical therapist.

“I feel that Chadron State has a lot to offer for me for my future and that is going to set me up for even greater things,” Janas said.

Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Caleb Tonkinson poses for photos after making his commitment to the Nebraska Wesleyan University football program official on Wednesday morning. Tonkinson was one of six Bulldogs athletes to sign a national letter of intent during a ceremony in the high school’s fieldhouse.

» Tonkinson plans to remain at quarterback at Nebraska Wesleyan University, a program that he selected because it, “felt like a family environment.”

“I’ve been preparing for this my whole life, so it’s just super cool to actually have it come true and have it be real,” said Tonkinson, who is undecided in a major but leaning toward sports management.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: The Huskers' new QBs, and the 'narrative' surrounding them

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Episode 25 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: Hoiberg on the hot seat?
College

Episode 25 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: Hoiberg on the hot seat?

  • Updated

Are the next two weeks make-it-or-break-it for Fred Hoiberg? Sip and Sam break it down. For the full episode of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown, subscribe at http://www.huskerextra.com/SnS. Support the show: https://huskerextra.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Episode 24 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: The impending quarterback battle
College

Episode 24 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: The impending quarterback battle

  • Updated

Suddenly the Huskers have options at quarterback, so what do Sip and Sam have to say about the new influx in QB talent? Find out in the latest episode of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown. For the full episode of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown, subscribe at http://www.huskerextra.com/SnS. Support the show: https://huskerextra.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News