Watch now: Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Vince Genatone’s decision on where he would play college football came down to what felt like a best fit.
Missoula, Montana, turned out to be the answer.
“It was just kind of a gut feeling,” the North Platte High School senior said after he made his commitment to the University of Montana official on Wednesday morning. “That’s where I knew I wanted to be.”
He was one of six Bulldogs athletes who signed a national letter of intent during a ceremony in the school’s fieldhouse during a short ceremony.
He was joined by Evan Caudy (cross country/track), Sydney Barner (softball), Ryan Kaminski (football), Tate Janas (football) and Caleb Tonkinson (football).
Genatone, the Bulldogs linebacker/fullback who totaled 136 tackles this season — including 14½ for a loss — chose the Division I FCS program over South Dakota State and Northern Arizona.
Genatone had offers from Southern Mississippi, North Dakota, and also drew interest from Nebraska, Cal, Boise State and Washington.
Genatone was recruited as a linebacker/athlete, and while he didn’t make a gameday visit this year, he hopes to travel for the Grizzlies’ spring game.
He joins a program that finished 10-3 this season and fell to James Madison in the national quarterfinals.
“I’m just excited to get to work and hopefully work my way up the ladder and get to play football,” said Genatone, who plans to pursue a business major.
Here is a look at the other Bulldogs athletes who signed with college programs on Wednesday:
» Barner committed to Black Hills State University and is slated to be a middle infielder for the Yellow Jackets softball program.
“When I went up for my visit, I knew that it felt right,” said Barner, who is planning on majoring in special education. “(The school) has a very good athletic program and a very good academic program.”
» Caudy, who finished third in Class A during the state cross county meet this past fall, plans to pursue a computer science major while he also competes for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“Once I started running (competing in college) became the goal,” Caudy said. “Once I realized the potential that I had, I just really wanted to get into that next level and just get as far as I could.”
» Kaminski will be a wideout at UNK, the same school where his father, Matt, played basketball. It’s one reason why the Lopers were his top choice from the start.
Kaminski, who also is a member of the Bulldogs boys basketball and soccer teams, said he was initially torn between the sport he wanted to pursue in college. But a broken tibia he suffered this fall helped him make the choice.
“Over the past year and even with my injury I’ve really learned to love football a lot and that’s 100% what I want to do,” said Kaminski, who plans to major in exercise science and eventually become a physical therapist.
» Janas said Chadron State initially recruited him to play defensive back, but recently indicated they want him as a wide receiver.
While he is undecided on a major, Janas is considering ultimately becoming a physical therapist.
“I feel that Chadron State has a lot to offer for me for my future and that is going to set me up for even greater things,” Janas said.
» Tonkinson plans to remain at quarterback at Nebraska Wesleyan University, a program that he selected because it, “felt like a family environment.”
“I’ve been preparing for this my whole life, so it’s just super cool to actually have it come true and have it be real,” said Tonkinson, who is undecided in a major but leaning toward sports management.