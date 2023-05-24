Creighton’s Gage Burns already had to make up a three-stroke deficit going into the final day of the Class D boys golf state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club on Wednesday.

A triple bogey on the ninth hole didn’t help his case either.

But the Creighton senior stayed composed, aimed for par and ultimately took advantage of other golfers’ mistakes to claw his way back into the lead on the 18th hole. He sank his putt, shook his opponents' hands and celebrated as the winner.

“My heart kind of sunk a little bit because I shanked my tee shot, but then I was going into the last couple of holes and I was like, ‘I’m not losing this thing somehow just because of that triple,’” Burns said.

While the triple bogey was the low point of Burns’ day, his rebound on the back nine became a highlight. Burns only bogeyed once on the final nine holes, on the par-4 15th hole. He birdied on the par-5 11th and 14th holes and parred every other hole.

His group mates, Pender’s Quinton Heineman, Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen and Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton all made mistakes on the back nine that helped Burns take the lead.

Heineman, who came in second, triple bogeyed on the 15th hole but birdied twice to help limit the damage.

Hansen, who entered the 17th hole tied for the lead with Burns, bogeyed that hole and double-bogeyed the par-4 18th hole. He finished fourth.

Milton, who came in fifth, bogeyed three times on the 12th, 13th and 18th holes, and he didn’t birdie once on the back nine.

“(I just wanted to) play my game, and it will come,” Burns said on his approach to the final round.

Pender’s Layton Gralheer, who was in the second-to-last group, finished third two shots behind Burns. Gralheer struggled on the front nine with four bogeys, but he found an equal amount of success and struggle on the final nine holes.

He birdied the 10th, 14th and 18th, but his bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes plus a double bogey on the 15th hole prevented him from taking the lead.

Humphrey St. Francis’ Jaden Kosch came in sixth and Overton’s Braden Fleischman placed seventh. Overton’s Kaden Lux and Loomis’ Wesley Trompke tied for eighth, Sandy Creek’s Jake Dane came in 10th and Overton’s Connor Shively and Paxton’s Jacob Holzfaster tied for 11th.

Loomis’ Tyson Essex, Pender’s Trey Johnson and Stuart’s Anthony Heiser tied for 13th to round out the medal winners.

St. Pat’s Matthew Phelps finished tied for 19th, Hitchcock County’s Jack Baker tied for 26th, Hitchcock County’s Ashton Parker Johnson and Anselmo-Merna’s Colin Cooksley tied for 37th, Sandhills/Thedford’s Brady Haake tied for 44th and Hitchcock County’s Brayden Melchert tied for 49th.

Top-five finishes from Heineman and Gralheer helped Pender win the Class D state title as well, beating second place Overton by 11 strokes.

The Pendragons had three golfers medal and their fourth golfer, Mitchell Kelly, tied for 26th to help secure the win.

“We had different kids step up at different times,” Pender coach Luke Hoffman said. “We had five boys that can each score for us, and the kids stepped up for us this weekend. It was fun to see a lot of their hard work pay off for a state championship.”

Loomis finished third, followed by Humphrey St. Francis in fourth, Lawrence-Nelson and Neligh-Oakdale tied for fifth, Perkins County in seventh and Hitchcock County in eighth.

Across the state in Norfolk, North Platte's Jesse Mauch rebounded with a 78 for a two-day total of 161 to place 44th at the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

His teammate, Rylan Perry, shot a 92 to finish in a tie for 71st.

At Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, Ogallala's Caleb Castillo shot 76 — just four shots off the best round of the day — to climb into the top 15. His two-day 154 was good enough for a tie for 12th.

Luke Hiltibrand finished with an 80 and a tie for 33rd for Ogallala. McCook's top finisher was Reid Loop, who shot 86 on day two and finished tied for 45th.

In Fremont, Sandhills Valley's Cole Kramer finished 37th after shooting an 85 on day two at Elks Country Club in Class C.