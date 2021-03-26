D&N Center set to host Rocky Mountain Nationals on Saturday

The D&N Event Center in North Platte will host the Rocky Mountain Nationals Wrestling Tournament — Warfare on Saturday.

“It’s going to put us on the map for further tournaments like this,” said Tad Haneborg, president of the board of directors that runs the D&N Center. “They think North Platte being centrally located between Denver and Omaha makes it a key location.”

The event website advertises about 1,000 wrestlers from K-12 entering the tournament from 15 states, all competing in Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco style wrestling.

Haneborg said the if the event goes well, it could lead to more tournaments of the same caliber coming to North Platte once a month for about eight months.

“We’re geared for this every day,” Haneborg said. “This is what we do. The higher level things like this, we’re suited for. We’ve already done this before, it’s not new.”

He also said the Rocky Mountain Nationals will be one of the largest wrestling events the D&N Center has put on. In terms of fan turnout, Haneborg is expecting it to be in the top 5.

“Economic impact (could be) one of the biggest North Platte has seen outside of Nebraskaland Days,” Haneborg said. “If we can do this once a month, the impact would be great.”