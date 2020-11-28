D6-5 All-District teams revealed

The D6-5 All-District first and second teams were announced.

First team offense consists of Paxton quarterback Keegan Schow, Paxton running back Remington Schimonitz, SEM running back Carson Rohde, SEM center Aaron Hernandez, Paxton end Noah Ackerman, Wallace end Camden McConnell and SEM kicker Jayson Guthard.

First team defense includes SEM defensive lineman Creyton Line, Southwest defensive lineman Garrett Latimer, Wallace defensive lineman Hadley Sayer, Paxton linebacker/defensive back Dane Storer, Wauneta-Palisade linebacker/defensive back Braxton McKinney, SEM linebacker/defensive back Kellen Eggleston and Wallace punter Kolton Hager.

SEM quarterback Noah Eggleston leads the second team offense, followed by Southwest running back Brett Tryon, Wallace running back Ethan Bowlin, Wallace center Tenner Finley, SEM end Jayson Guthard and Southwest end Hunter Cunningham.

Wauneta-Palisade defensive lineman Kyle Jutten made second team defense, followed by Southwest defensive lineman Trenton Custard, Paxton linebacker/defensive back Jared Fox, Wallace linebacker/defensive back Carson Glunz and SEM linebacker/defensive back Noah Bydlon.

Paxton’s Eben Rosentrater, Wallace’s Kyler Flaming, Southwest’s Matt Van Pelt, Wauneta-Palisade’s Grant Walker and SEM’s Ethan Atkins were all named honorable mentions.