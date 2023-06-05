North Platte High School graduate and Chadron State star Danny Woodhead is on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation released Monday a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. There also are 101 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football up for consideration.

Woodhead was a three-sport star in high school before setting Division II records and winning a pair of Harlan Hill trophies while a member of the Chadron State football team from 2004-07. He was nominated for the Harlan Hill in all four seasons at Chadron before an eight-year career in the NFL.

He finished his college career 7,441 rushing yards, an all-division NCAA record at the time, and 9,259 all-purpose yards, which was second in all-purpose yards at the time.

In 2006, he set Chadron and an NCAA record with 2,756 rushing yards. He added 34 touchdowns, also another school record.

Former Nebraska football coach Frank Solich on Monday made his second appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Solich, who coached six seasons NU 1998-2003, compiled a 173-101 record as a head coach, including a 58-19 mark for the Huskers before he was fired after the 2003 season. He coached 16 years, 2005-2020, at Ohio, where he finished with a 115-82 record.

Several former Husker players and head coaches — including Tom Osborne, Bob Devaney and Dana X. Bible — are part of the College Football Hall of Fame, sponsored by the National Football Foundation and located in Atlanta.

Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are also on this year's ballot.

Vick, who led Virginia Tech to the BCS championship game against Florida State as a redshirt freshman in 1999, is among the most notable players appearing on the ballot in his first year of eligibility.

Vick finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1999. He played one season of college football before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. Vick's professional career was interrupted when he served 21 months in prison for his involvement in dog fighting.

Fitzgerald was the Heisman runner-up in 2003 to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White. He scored 34 touchdowns in just two seasons at Pitt.

Suggs led the nation in sacks with 24 in 2002 for Arizona State.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be chosen by the National Football Foundation's Honors Court and announced in January. Induction into the Atlanta-based hall is the following December.

The Omaha World-Herald and Associated Press contributed to this report.