Dawgs hold their own defensively, but top pitcher in the state no-hits North Platte in state tournament

North Platte’s ace allowed six hits while striking out six batters.

“She’s been pitching really well in this tournament, and she did it again today,” Barner said. “She’s doing a great job. They did a couple of things and made some adjustments through their lineup, which good teams will do, and put the ball in play a little bit.”

As good as Montelongo was, the Monarchs eventually wore her down, scoring twice in the sixth. The Monarchs entered the game having won their first two games by a combined score of 24-0, both of which were by mercy rule. North Platte outscored its opponents 11-4.

Papillion-La Vista put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth. Bahl doubled and was brought in on a Brooke Dumont RBI single to center field. Maggie Vasa reached on a fielder’s choice, then stole second. Kaylee Wagner scored her on an RBI single to right field to set the score at 3-0.

North Platte had it’s top of the lineup — Barner, Nelson and Orr — at the plate in the top of the seventh, but Bahl struck out the side and completed her perfect game.