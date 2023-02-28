GRAND ISLAND — A 16-0 run late in the second quarter and to begin the third lifted St. Pat’s to a 58-37 victory over Boyd County in the D1-1 District Final at Northwest High School in Grand Island Tuesday.

The defending Class D1 champions punched their ticket to the NSAA State Championships in Lincoln for the fourth straight year. The Irish topped Loomis 65-57 a year ago to win the school’s second boys basketball state title.

Tuesday, Brecken Erickson paced the Irish, scoring 19 and dominating inside for much of the game. The junior forward also pulled in 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Spartans, however, were the team that came out with a hot hand. Timothy Atkinson hit the first of his three 3-pointers early in the first to give Boyd County a 5-2 lead. After Erickson scored his first basket, Atkinson came back with a pair of buckets that gave the Spartans a 9-4 lead midway through the first.

A pair of Andrew Brosius 3s helped the Irish keep pace in the first half. Brosius tied the game at 9-9 to end the first quarter. He then gave the Irish their first lead since the opening moments of the game at 16-15 with 4:15 to play in the second quarter.

The Irish wouldn’t trail again.

Brosius’ 3 sparked an 11-0 run to end the second quarter, giving the Irish a 24-15 lead at halftime.

The Irish stretched that lead to 29-15 in the opening minutes of the third with Zarek Branch connecting on an old-fashioned 3-point play and Erickson getting a bucket.

The Irish would go on a 8-0 run late in the third quarter to go up 39-19, their largest lead of the game up to that point.

Atkinson responded with his second 3-pointer and the Spartans managed to close the gap to 39-25 heading to the fourth.

The Irish outpaced Boyd County in the fourth, outscoring the Spartans 19-12 and going on a 8-0 run late in the game to seal the victory.

Will Moats and Branch also scored in double figures for the Irish with 12 and 11, respectively. Derris Hansen paced the Spartans with 14 and Atkinson finished with 13.

The Irish are likely the No. 1 seed in Class D1 when the brackets are released later this week. The Irish (23-2) came into Tuesday’s game as the wildcard leader, more than 1 point clear of second-place Maywood-Hayes Center. The Irish beat the Wolves in the D1-11 Subdistrict Final by one point a week ago.

The Irish’s opponent for the 9 a.m. game that opens the four-day festivities in Lincoln Wednesday? Likely either Mead or Ansley-Litchfield.

Mead, the No. 10 seed, defeated Leyton and Ansley Litchfield, the No. 9 seed, defeated Bancroft-Rosalie on Tuesday.

The other teams to reach state in Class D1: Maywood-Hayes Center, Johnson-Brock, Elm Creek, Dundy County-Stratton and Howells-Dodge.