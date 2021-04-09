Despite cold temperatures and high winds, athletes shine at South Loup Invite

Brady’s Sierra Carr started shivering as soon as she crossed the finish line during her heat in the girls 100-meter dash.
“It’s cold,” said Carr when asked about how she felt after her sprint. “It’s really cold.”
Her answer was probably how every athlete, coach and spectator at the South Loup Invite felt on Friday. The temperature sat in the low 40s, and the constant wind didn’t make things easy for the many schools that competed in Arnold.
Most schools had tents set up where runners could sit and get out of the wind for a while between events. Even coaches trying to encourage their runners in the track portion of the invite mentioned how they were proud of the effort they put in despite the less-than-ideal weather.
Carr, who won her heat, said she didn’t do as well as she could’ve and said the weather played a role in that.
“I think it’s a little slower than what I normally run,” Carr said of her time. “But it’s ok.”
Some athletes found success at the South Loup Invite, including a few personal records.
Medicine Valley’s Kaylyn Roblee had never thrown further than 30 feet, 10½ inches, but on Friday, she surpassed that by nearly four feet.
Roblee, a junior in her first season throwing shot put, reached 34 feet, and about six inches, and while she might not have had the farthest throw of the day — a Pleasanton thrower reached nearly 40 feet — it shows some improvement she was looking for.
Her goal by the end of the season is to hit around 38 or 39 feet, and Roblee said she’s going to continue lifting and getting stronger as the season progresses.
“Nothing special,” said Roblee when asked how she trains to make her throws. “Our coaches make us throw every single day.”
Hi-Line’s Drew Knoerzer felt the wind actually helped him in his discus throws, as they were throwing with the wind for the most part.
“I feel like I did really good on my last (throw),” Knoerzer said. “I wasn’t very good in my first two. I just spun a little too far and dragged my foot in front of the ring. I really think I did my best out today. That wind helped a lot.”
Knoerzer said his goal was to reach 120 feet at Arnold, and he surpassed that with a 126. His previous personal best was 116 feet and six inches.
Come postseason, Knoerzer wants to be somewhere in the 130 to 140 foot range, and the more meets he attends, the closer he’ll be to reaching that goal.
“Working out every morning, lifting,” Knoerzer said. “Just keeping it up and working hard in practice.”