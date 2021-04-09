Despite cold temperatures and high winds, athletes shine at South Loup Invite

Brady’s Sierra Carr started shivering as soon as she crossed the finish line during her heat in the girls 100-meter dash.

“It’s cold,” said Carr when asked about how she felt after her sprint. “It’s really cold.”

Her answer was probably how every athlete, coach and spectator at the South Loup Invite felt on Friday. The temperature sat in the low 40s, and the constant wind didn’t make things easy for the many schools that competed in Arnold.

Most schools had tents set up where runners could sit and get out of the wind for a while between events. Even coaches trying to encourage their runners in the track portion of the invite mentioned how they were proud of the effort they put in despite the less-than-ideal weather.

Carr, who won her heat, said she didn’t do as well as she could’ve and said the weather played a role in that.

“I think it’s a little slower than what I normally run,” Carr said of her time. “But it’s ok.”

Some athletes found success at the South Loup Invite, including a few personal records.

Medicine Valley’s Kaylyn Roblee had never thrown further than 30 feet, 10½ inches, but on Friday, she surpassed that by nearly four feet.