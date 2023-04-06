ARNOLD — Brady senior Dillon Miller is out to make his final season of track and field his best one yet after finishing in the top three in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at state last season.

“My goal is to try and win state in both of those events this year and break the school record in the 200,” Miller said.

Miller came one step closer after winning both events Thursday at the South Loup Invite in Arnold. The Brady senior ran a 10.61 in the 100-meter finals, edging out Hi-Line’s Ryker Evans’ 10.77.

He then beat Evans again in the 200-meter finals. His time of 22.14 was 0.05 seconds faster than Evans’ 22.19.

Miller said his goal by the end of the season is to run a 21.8-second 200 and a 10.7 100 meter.

“Last meet, I PR’d in the 200 in the first meet of the year, so that’s pretty exciting,” Miller said. “Then my 100, I ran way faster than I did at my first meet last year, so I think I run faster (now). I just need to get in shape.”

Teammate Blake Lusk finished fourth in the 100 and 200 before finishing third in the 400.

Brady’s Sierra Carr finished third in both 200 and the 400, posting season-best times of 28.67 and 1:07.28, respectively.

Carr said her goal is to make it back to state and reach the finals in her events.

“(I) just have to work hard at practice every day,” Carr said when asked what she has to do to make it back to state.

South Loup’s Erin Fitzgerald finished eighth in the 400. When asked how she thought she did, she said the wind might have slowed her down. She thought she did well regardless of the wind.

“Try to make it down to state as a freshman,” said Fitzgerald on her goal for the season. “Maybe try to get a better time.”

Other Telegraph-area winners on the boys side include South Loup’s Cache Gracey in the 400, South Loup’s Silas Cool in the 800, South Loup’s Logan Recoy in the 1,600, Mullen’s Clayton Moore in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Arthur County in the 4x100 relay, South Loup in the 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay, Sandhills Valley’s Tad Dimmitt in shot put and discus, Hi-Line’s Parker Schutz in pole vault and Sandhills/Thedford’s Coby Higgins in triple jump.

Telegraph-area winners on the girls side include Sandhills/Thedford’s Tenley Rasmussen in the 100, Anselmo-Merna’s Koral Schmidt in the 200 and 400, Mullen’s Peyton Paxton in the 1,600 and 3,200, Mullen’s Tierston Moore in the 100 hurdles, Brady’s Payton Stienike in the 300 hurdles, Sandhills/Thedford in the 4x100 and 4x400, South Loup in the 4x800, Medicine Valley’s Stella Heapy in high jump, Brady’s Trina Pearson in pole vault and Hershey’s Elie Schmitt in long jump.