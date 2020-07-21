A sudden-death playoff was what it took to determine the winner of the boys high school division of the Junior Ambassador Youth Golf Classic on Tuesday at River’s Edge Golf Course.
North Platte’s Kasch Morrison and Kearney’s Cole Fedderson each finished with a total score of 150 after the second day of the tournament. Fedderson carded the lowest score of the day at 72, while Morrison was one stroke behind. Morrison had the stroke advantage after Monday’s round, which meant a playoff would be needed to determine a winner.
Both hit the green on the first hole on two swings, but Morrison was a little farther out than Fedderson. Morrison lined up for a better putt on his first attempt, but his second putt shifted just to the right. That left an opening for Fedderson to win the hole and the tournament on two putts.
“I knew that I’d have to put together a pretty good hole because (Morrison) has been playing pretty good,” Fedderson said. “There’s a lot of adrenaline, and I hit a couple of good shots and made a put.”
Seven boys were within a stroke of each other heading into the round, but only three of them remained in contention by the end. Teegan Sonneman finished third with a total score of 151, just a shot behind first and second place. Jake Scherer and Cole Schroer each finished with a score of 158.
“I’m thinking of what I’m going to do every time,” Morrison said. “I’m trying to picture it in my mind, but at the same time, it’s pretty nerve wracking. Lots of people watching. The whole time, I was shaking. Had a lot of adrenaline going, I smashed that putt by like four feet, which was bad on my part.”
Ali Boswell finished the second day of the tournament by shooting a 76, putting her total score at 156 and earning the win in the high school girls division. She was ahead of second place finisher Maya Lashley by six strokes.
“I just came from playing in the Gering Open back at home,” Boswell said. “Even on my home course, I really just did not shoot what I was capable of. So coming here and playing a course I play once a year and playing as good as I did meant a lot to me.”
Boswell and Lashley were leading the group of high school girls entering Tuesday’s round with a score of 80. Lashley carded an 82 on the day, which put her total score at 162. Clara Hosman finished third with a 163, Madison Jackson came in fourth with a 175 and Abbie Jones finished fifth with a 190.
“I think I hit my drives pretty well, so that was definitely something that helped a lot, just hitting it straight,” Lashley said. “My irons too. It helps when you hit a lot of greens and then you can make those easy putts.”
Owen Bartee shot a 163 to claim the junior boys title, and Kaylee Carlson shot a 198 to win the junior girls division. Caleb Castillo (164), Max Denton (172), Jack Baker (183) and Maxson Libsack (200) rounded out the junior boys leaderboard, while Lainey Palmer (212), Sawyer Swarm (255) and Reece Ribera (263) completed the junior girls leaderboard.
Chase Wingett (80) and Stephanie Budke (135) won the youth boys and girls division, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.