Dutch Zorn Invite athletes strive for personal bests midway through season

Gothenburg’s Sean Graff felt that his time in the 100 meter dash at the Dutch Zorn Invite was one of his best.

It’s easy to see why. Graff was locked into a heat with Sidney’s Jackson Russell, the only runner in the second heat with a sub-12 second time, and Ogalllala’s Traelyn Skiles, who wasn’t that far behind in time.

And when all three runners crossed the finish line, Graff’s name was called out as the winner of the race by a close margin. He finished with a personal best 12.07 seconds, and edged out Russell by .02 seconds.

While he didn’t break 12 seconds like he wanted to, Graff’s time put him at 11th overall and first in his race.

“I just felt like I really wanted to try and get that first place,” Graff said. “I was seeded to get second, so I was trying to prove something I guess.”

Gothenburg played host to the Dutch Zorn Invite on Thursday, which was won on the girls’ side by McCook with 115 points. The Bison collected wins in the 400-meter run and the 4-x-800-meter relay, and had athletes place in multiple events.

Sidney came in second with 112 points, followed by Ogallala, Cozad and Gothenburg. Aurora won the boys’ side, followed by Sidney, McCook, Lexington and Gothenburg.