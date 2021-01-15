Early run, tough defense leads No. 2 St. Pat's boys to win over Overton

Jack Heiss dropped 14 points and Corby Condon scored 11 — all in the first quarter — as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team cruised to a 61-23 win against Overton on Friday at home.

“I was pleased with the way we came out and executed offensively and had good intensity on defense and kind of were able to establish ourselves early,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “Just overall, I thought the kids did a nice job.”

The Irish were dominant offensively from the start after Condon knocked down back-to-back 3s and Alex Davies made a shot in the paint to push St. Pat’s to a 10-2 early lead.

Overton kept up with the Irish at the start, going on a four-point run, and later nailing a 3 to pull within three at 12-9. Those were the last points the Eagles scored until the third quarter.

“Some of that is just discipline defensively,” O’Malley said. “If you get overly aggressive, you end up giving up easy baskets, so it’s kind of that balance between trying to be aggressive enough to make it difficult on them and not overly aggressive to give up easy baskets.”