Watch now: Erdman returns to fight ring with win; Jayson Scott moves to 2-0 as a pro with win at Salute to Veterans event

Bradan Erdman celebrated a win in his first MMA fight in roughly three years in the manner that he promised to.
He drank a Bud Light from a sneaker.
The 27-year-old light heavyweight slammed the beer in the middle of the octagon just after he knocked out Chris Renwick, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, just under two minutes into the first round of their main event matchup of MCF 21 on Thursday night at the D&N Event Center.
“We had a bet during this fight camp that if I got a finish (in the fight) I gotta do a ‘shoey,’” Erdman said of his celebratory drink. “I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll do it.’”
Erdman (4-2) was one of seven North Platte fighters who competed in the 13 amateur and pro fights that were on the Midwest Championship Fighting card. Jayson Scott improved to 2-0 as a pro as he stopped Justin Parker with a rear-naked choke, and Shawn Rosenberg stopped Eric Adams in the first round of an amateur matchup between two North Platte fighters.
Amateurs Don Bristol, David Garcia and Zach Fox all lost their respective amateur matchups as did Ogallala’s Tyler Kirchner.
A herniated disc sidelined Erdman from competition, the second major back injury he had sustained since high school.
“I honestly thought I was done,” Erdman said. “I broke down mentally, broke down physically. I thought that was it but it wasn’t. I got back (to training) and it felt great so I decided to give it another go.”
And the crowd seemed to appreciate his return as he received some of the loudest support on the night.
“It felt good to get back in here. It felt good to get that preparation (for the fight) and it felt good to hear everyone cheering,” said Erdman, who is nicknamed ‘Lunchbox’ for his workman-like approach to fighting. “It felt like home. I missed it.”
As for when his next fight might be?
“Right now I plan on celebrating with my friends and family, drinking some beers and having a good ol’ time,” Erdman said. “Next fight I don’t know if it’s going to be here or out-of-state. I guess whoever is next, I’ll be ready to go.”
Scott said his next fight could potentially be in January, unless an opportunity comes around before then.
“I’m never opposed to a good fight,” Scott said.
Parker was able to sweep Scott in the opening minute of the matchup and the North Platte native went down. He quickly regained his feet and controlled the rest of the match and got the submission at the 2:56 mark of the opening round.
“That’s definitely not how I pictured the fight going,” Scott said. “I was really hoping for a longer stand-up fight and actually be able to show my skills but I felt like my balance wasn’t there.
“(Parker) went to kick my left side and I checked it and as I went to return, he swept my foot out and I landed on my butt. From there I had to go into wrestling or else I’m getting jumped on and punched in my face.”
Scott already was a crowd favorite and the support grew louder for the 21-year-old as he gained the upper hand in the match.
“It’s crazy how much support (there is),” Scott said. “I almost forget how crazy it is every time I walk out. Hands down North Platte is my favorite place to fight and it’s because of the crowd.”