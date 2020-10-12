Eustis runner among Cornhusker State Games Athletes of the Year

The headliner of the group is Heuftle, who just became the ninth Nebraska athlete to also be named National Congress of State Games Athlete of the Year. After losing his left foot during a hunting accident in 2005, he tried returning to the track and field team at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he had been a successful track athlete. He then fell into a depression and turned to alcohol to cope. After nearly a decade of heavy drinking, he was able to stop in 2015 and has been sober ever since. In 2017, he got back into running and began training daily. This year in the Cornhusker State Games, Hueftle comfortably won his age-group in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Among his other achievements, he is also a Paralympian for Team USA and won gold in the 100 and silver in the 200 at the Parapan American Games. Hueftle has an immense fire for competition and excellence regardless of his situation.