Evan Caudy and the Bulldogs cross country team prepare for state

“There are some really good runners this year,” Caudy said. “And the junior class this year is really good. Four of the top five runners are juniors. They’re all really good runners and it’s going to be a super, super close race.”

Caudy liked his first track season, especially when they moved him from sprinting to distance running. When he joined cross country in the fall rather than playing football again, he wasn’t sure if he was going to like running that much.

“I actually figured out I wanted to do it my freshman year,” Caudy said. “When I first started running, I didn’t really like it.”

It was clear Caudy had a talent for the sport. It just took a few meets for him to realize he liked it. He started finishing toward the front of the pack in most races, and took that with him at his first state competition. Caudy, a first year cross country runner, placed fifth. His team finished 10th.

“This year, we’re hoping to improve off that,” Caudy said. “We won’t be one of the top 5, but hopefully we can get to the sixth to eighth range.”