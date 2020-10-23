Evan Caudy and the Bulldogs cross country team prepare for state

The plan for Evan Caudy when he entered high school was simple: Play football in fall, transition to basketball in the winter and finish with soccer in the spring.
The first phase came to fruition. He loves football. His dad and brother played it, and Caudy has been playing since the third grade. He was always going to try out for the football team, and he enjoyed his freshman season.
The rest of that plan didn’t come close to panning out. His basketball coach noticed how good he was at the conditioning and told him he was a runner.
Instead of moving on to soccer in the spring, Caudy instead joined the track and field team as a sprinter. Even that plan was short-lived.
“Sprinting coach said, ‘You are a distance runner,’” Caudy said. “I started out training with sprinters my freshman year, and he moved me over.”
Caudy, the athlete that thought he would just play football, basketball and soccer wasn’t doing that anymore. Running grew on him. So much so that he gave up football to join the cross country team.
“He did the mile as a freshman in the spring and ran a 5:44 mile,” coach Jake Hasenauer said. “(He was) a really gifted runner who hasn’t had interest in it.”
Two years later, Caudy is running at the state Cross Country Championships Friday for the second time. When he and the rest of the North Platte cross country team step on the course in Kearney, Caudy will try to win, just like he has done all season long.
“There are some really good runners this year,” Caudy said. “And the junior class this year is really good. Four of the top five runners are juniors. They’re all really good runners and it’s going to be a super, super close race.”
Caudy liked his first track season, especially when they moved him from sprinting to distance running. When he joined cross country in the fall rather than playing football again, he wasn’t sure if he was going to like running that much.
“I actually figured out I wanted to do it my freshman year,” Caudy said. “When I first started running, I didn’t really like it.”
It was clear Caudy had a talent for the sport. It just took a few meets for him to realize he liked it. He started finishing toward the front of the pack in most races, and took that with him at his first state competition. Caudy, a first year cross country runner, placed fifth. His team finished 10th.
“This year, we’re hoping to improve off that,” Caudy said. “We won’t be one of the top 5, but hopefully we can get to the sixth to eighth range.”
So far, they have. Caudy routinely finished first in just about every race this year, including the UNK Invite on Sept. 29. He was the first Bulldogs runner to win the invite since Brady McGuire did it in 2009. Caudy also won the District A-3 meet on Oct. 15 to solidify his spot at the state competition this year.
“One thing that really helped him this year was he placed fifth last year, so he kept running through the offseason,” Hasenauer said. “He’s been really driven to be the best he can possibly be.”
The team followed suit. Everyone ran five days a week over the summer for a total Hasenauer said came close to about 7,000 miles. All that work led to successful seasons from both the boys and girls teams, something they both look to continue at state on Friday.
“This is another opportunity,” Hasenauer said. “You never know when it’s going to be your last race, so we treat every race like its state.”
Caudy said what keeps him motivated to keep running is just running with his teammates. He loves being out there with other runners he knows put in just as much time and effort into cross country as he has, and the competition aspect makes it fun.
“As my coach says, you don’t find running, running finds you.” Caudy said.
