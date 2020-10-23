Evan Caudy finishes fourth in Class A at state cross country

Blaesi clocked a time of 19:26.81 as the top finisher for North Platte. After Blaesi, the next highest girls finisher for the Bulldogs was sophomore Nelia Rivas who finished in 20:28.39.

“I was proud of how Zarah competed and it was disappointing for her to be one spot away from medaling, but she ran her fastest race of all time and placed 10 spots higher than last season,” Hasenauer said of the sophomore.

The top area finisher in Class D was Callie Coble of Mullen. The junior clocked a time of 20:06.1 to finish fifth. Her teammate, Trevor Kuncl finished eighth on the boys side and Southwest’s Jacob Odea finished 12th.

The Ogallala girls finished in fourth place as a team in Class C with Lindee Henning finishing second. The freshman finished with a time of 19:28.6. She was joined on the podium by Miah Hoppens who finished 14th. William Anderson of Gothenburg finished fourth in the Class C boys race, leading the Swedes to an 11th place finish. Broken Bow placed 12th.

The Lexington boys finished second in Class B, with Elmer Sotelomunoz finishing sixth. The Minutemaids finished 10th on the girls side.

McCook’s Samantha Rodewald finished in third place and teammate Sienna Dutton finished 14th, leading the Bison to a sixth-place finish as a team.