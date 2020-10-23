Evan Caudy finishes fourth in Class A at state cross country

KEARNEY — Evan Caudy raced to fourth place in the Class A state cross country meet Friday at Kearney Country Club, and the Bulldogs finished in 10th place as a team.
In Class D, St. Pat’s Kate Stienike finished in 10th place, helping the Irish girls into a sixth-place finish. Their boys counterparts finished in eighth place with Jarrett Miles notching himself an individual medal at 14th.
The North Platte girls finished in 12th place with Zarah Blaesi finishing 16th, just one place out of a podium finish.
Caudy finished in 15 minutes, 51.9 seconds, 14 seconds behind Class A winner Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star. Gabriel Hinrichs of Elkhorn South finished second and Samuel Kirchner of Millard West finished third.
“The boys team average was 17:08 today, which matched the 2010 Bulldogs cross country team that finished fourth at state that year,” coach Jake Hasenauer wrote in an email to the Telegraph. “Almost all the boys set personal records and it was a great way to cap off the season.”
Freshman Rian Teets finished in 17:10.5 and senior Jonah San Miguel finished in 7:18.37, on a cold day in Kearney with temperatures in the 30s.
“The Bulldogs competed hard and battled well on one of the of the toughest meets in Class A history,” Hasenauer said. “The times were very fast across the board today. It was a cold day, but perfect weather for the runners to run quick. Both teams battled well and competed at a high level.”
Blaesi clocked a time of 19:26.81 as the top finisher for North Platte. After Blaesi, the next highest girls finisher for the Bulldogs was sophomore Nelia Rivas who finished in 20:28.39.
“I was proud of how Zarah competed and it was disappointing for her to be one spot away from medaling, but she ran her fastest race of all time and placed 10 spots higher than last season,” Hasenauer said of the sophomore.
The top area finisher in Class D was Callie Coble of Mullen. The junior clocked a time of 20:06.1 to finish fifth. Her teammate, Trevor Kuncl finished eighth on the boys side and Southwest’s Jacob Odea finished 12th.
The Ogallala girls finished in fourth place as a team in Class C with Lindee Henning finishing second. The freshman finished with a time of 19:28.6. She was joined on the podium by Miah Hoppens who finished 14th. William Anderson of Gothenburg finished fourth in the Class C boys race, leading the Swedes to an 11th place finish. Broken Bow placed 12th.
The Lexington boys finished second in Class B, with Elmer Sotelomunoz finishing sixth. The Minutemaids finished 10th on the girls side.
McCook’s Samantha Rodewald finished in third place and teammate Sienna Dutton finished 14th, leading the Bison to a sixth-place finish as a team.
2020 State Cross Country
Class A
Boys Team results
1, Fremont, 58. 2, Millard West, 78. 3, Creighton Prep, 104. 4, North Star, 131. 5, Papillion-LaVista South, 161. 6, Elkhorn South, 178. 7, Gretna, 188. 8, Norfolk, 195. 9, Lincoln East, 218. 10, North Platte, 231. 11, Lincoln Southwest, 237. 12, Lincoln Pius X, 244.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Liem Chot, North Star, 15:37.9. 2, Gabriel Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:43.7. 3, Samuel Kirchner, Millard West, 15:51.6. 4, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 15:51.9. 5, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:00.1. 6, Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:00.8. 7, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:03.8. 8, Grant Wasserman, North Star, 16:04.5. 9, Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:11.7. 10, Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:12.2. 11, Henry Slagle, Creighton Prep, 16:13.3. 12, Drew Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 16:18.5. 13, Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:18.6. 14, John Schembari, Creighton Prep, 16:19.3. 15, Piercze Marshall, Millard West, 16:22.7.
Area results
North Platte — Evan Caudy, 15:51.81. Rian Teets, 17:10.50. Jonah San Miguel, 17:18.67. Aaron Franz, 17:34.80. Thomas Moss, 17:45.35. Quade Lowe, 17:47.70. Benjamin Steele, 18:25.45.
Girls team results
1, Lincoln East, 65. 2, Fremont, 88. 3, Millard West, 97. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 102. 5, Omaha Marian, 158. 6, Papillion-LaVisat South, 159. 7, Kearney, 174. 8, Omaha Westside, 176. 9, Millard North, 214. 10, Millard South, 234. 11, Elkhorn South, 243. 12, North Platte, 265.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Stella Miner, Omaha Marian, 18:11.0. 2, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 18:15.3. 3, Kaylie Crews, Papillion-LaVista South, 18:131.3. 4, Hannah Godwin, Keareny, 18:33.3. 5, Claire White, Omaha Westside, 19:01.0. 6, Kate Kilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 19:04.6. 7, Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 19:06.6. 8, Shelby Backer, Fremont, 19:10.3. 9, Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 19:15.5. 10, Emily Gilbert, Millard West, 19:17.0. 11, Elli Dahl, Fremont, 19:18.2. 12, Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, 19:19.5. 13, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:21.2. 14, Brelyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 19:24.1. 15, Sydney Beaudin, Millard West, 19:25.6.
Area results
North Platte — Zarah Blaesi, 19:26.81. Nelia Rivas, 20:28.39. Evelyn Blaesi, 20:42.43. Alexis Hoatson, 21:47.15. Jenessa Arnold, 21:47.98. Baylee Evarts, 21:58.29. Marissa Holm, 22:20.55.
Class B
Boys team results
1, Omaha Skutt, 27. 2, Lexington, 75. 3, Plattsmouth, 78. 4, Mount Michael, 81. 5, Hastings, 83. 6, Norris, 103. 7, Gering, 111. 8, South Sioux City, 114. 9, Bennington, 126. 10, York, 152. 11, Elkhorn, 153. 12, Seward, 212.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt, 16:22.0. 2, Ryan Zavadil, Oamha Skutt, 16:38.2. 3, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 16:40.6. 4, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 16:46.3. 5, Samuel Campin, Plattsmouth, 16:48.4. 6, Elmer Sotelomunoz, Lexington, 16:48.7. 7, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 16:50.2. 8, Jack Sorensen, Mount Michael, 16:50.8. 9, McCoy Haussler, Omaha Skutt, 16:53.3. 10, Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth, 16:57.4. 11, Colin Pinneo, York, 16:59.8. 12, Jonathan Lopez Chojolan, Hastings, 17:00.7. 13, Caden Keller, Northwest, 17:03.0. 14, Keaton Miller, Bennington, 17:03.3. 15, Conrad Schroeder, Waverly, 17:07.1.
Area results
Lexington — Elmer Sotelomunoz, 16:48.64. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, 17:09.99. Antonio Moro, 17:23.48. Lazaro Adame, 17:49.31. Garrett Converse, 17:50.71.
McCook — Joshua Hegwood, 17:51.7.
Girls team results
1, Seward, 55. 2, Elkhorn, 57. 3, Omaha Skutt, 84. 4, Blair, 86. 5, Omaha Duchesne, 87. 6, McCook, 87. 7, Elkhorn North, 104. 8, Gering, 113. 9, Norris, 136. 10, Lexington, 153. 11, Omaha Mercy, 158. 12, York, 173.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 18:55.8. 2, Jaedan Bunda, Omaha Skutt, 19:12.3. 3, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:19.5. 4, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 19:27.7. 5, Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 19:47.4. 6, Madeline Yardley, Elkhorn, 19:52.4. 7, Tandee Masco, Seward, 19:57.3. 8, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 19:59.3. 9, Keegan Beisel, Seward, 20:05.6. 10, Ashley Hedquist, South Sioux City, 20:11.7. 11, Anna Youell, Omaha Mercy, 20:17.3. 12, Corinne Mead, Elkhorn North, 20:19.2. 13, Hailey Amandus, Blair, 20:20.0. 14, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:21.5. 15, Abigail Metschke, Elkhorn, 20:22.5.
Area results
McCook — Samantha Rodewald, 19:19.50. Sienna Dutton, 20:21.47. Grace Cappel, 20:37.47. Shawna Wilkinson, 22:19.31. Joslyn Hammond, 22:42.39. Lexi Hauxwell, 23:01.63.
Lexington — Kennadi Ureste, 21:15.97. Ella Ford, 21:23.47. Kayla Barrios, 21:35.06. Marissa Garcia-Orozco, 21:54.87.
Janet Aguadomendez, 22:42.49.
Class C
Boys team results
1, Milford, 87. 2, Sidney, 99. 3, Fort Calhoun, 101. 4, Lincoln Christian, 102. 5, Aurora, 104. 6, Malcolm, 110. 7, Columbus Scotus, 111. 8, Minden, 125. 9, Pierce, 125. 10, St. Paul, 126. 11, Gothenburg, 132. 12, Broken Bow, 135. 13, O’Neill, 172. 14, Boys Town, 204. 15, Louisville, 244.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Carson Noecker, Hartington, 15:22.1. 2, Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 15:53.9. 3, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 16:43.9. 4, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 16:51.6. 5, Thomas Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 16:54.8. 6, Zach Cloud, GICC, 16:58.0. 7, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:01.8. 8, Caden Kuntson, Mitchell, 17:02.8. 9, Dylan Riley, Aurora, 17:04.3. 10, Brady Thompson, O’Neill, 17:05.3. 11, Elliott Reitz, Milford, 17:05.5. 12, Brandon Mitzel, West Point-Beemer, 17:06.8. 13, Jacob Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:11.1. 14, GAvin Geneski, Pierce, 17:12.5. 15, Ty Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:13.7.
Area results
Gothenburg — William Anderson, 16:51.55. Parker Graves, 17:46.62. Ethan Olsen, 18:10.58. Jackson Nelson, 19:02.52. Abel Flores III, 19:02.85. Gage Andersen, 19:16.92.
Broken Bow — Daine Wardyn, 17:38.57. Noah Osmond, 18:02.30. Brock Oeltjen, 18:14.18. Treyton Hurlburt, 18:25.17. Casey Faulkenberry, 18:59.02. Ethan Wenquist, 19:15.20.
Girls team results
1, Boone Central, 74. 2, Douglas County West, 100. 3, Lincoln Christian, 101. 4, Ogallala, 107. 5, Chadron, 112. 6, Pierce, 117. 7, Sidney, 120. 8, Fort Calhoun, 126. 9, Milford, 132. 10, Minden, 148. 11, Colubus Scotus, 148. 12, Aurora, 149. 13, GICC, 170. 14, Ashland-Greenwood, 15, Platteview, 174.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 19:18.1. 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:28.6. 3, Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central, 19:49.6. 4, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 19:49.7. 5, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 20:06.1. 6, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:11.0. 7, Alicia Weeder, Boone Central, 20:15.2. 8, Abbie McGuire, Milford, 20:15.8. 9, Bria Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:16.7. 10, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 20:17.0. 11, Olivia Malousek, Douglas County West, 20:17.5. 12, Talissa Tranquary, Sidney, 20:18.2. 13, Izzy Clarke, Platteview, 20:19.6. 14, Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 20:31.2. 15, Sydney Binder, Auburn, 20:32.1.
Area results
Ogallala — Lindee Henning, 19:28.51. Miah Hoppens, Lauren Henning, 21:56.21. Sophia Plugge, 22:45.67. Madeline Armstrong, 23:00.60. Brooklyne Schmer, 25:22.00.
Broken Bow — Makinley Tobey, 20:42.4.
Cozad — Mallory Applegate, 20:48.0. Karyn Burkholder,21:57.3.
Chase County — Jordan Jablonski, 21:55.0.
Class D
Boys team results
1, Aquinas, 14. 2, Norfolk Catholic, 19. 3, Freeman, 61. 4, Axtell, 68. 5, McCook Junction, 69. 6, Ainsworth, 72. 7, Sandhills Valley, 78. 8, St. Pat’s, 82. 9, Garden County, 83. 10, BRLD, 95. 11, Mullen, 99. 12, West Holt, 115. 13, Shelton, 118. 14, Crofton, 123. 15, Osmond, 136. 16, Ravenna, 139. 17, Bayard, 149. 18, Doniphan-Trumbull, 179.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Payton Davis, Aquinas, 16:41.1. 2, Tylan Schlueter, Ainsworth, 16:48.0. 3, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 17:10.0. 4, Kolter VanPelt, Stanton, 17:11.1. 5, Grant Lander, Homer, 17:20.9. 6, Peter Sisco, Aquinas, 17:21.5. 7, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 17:21.7. 8, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 27:24.5. 9, Dalton Burnsing, Norfolk Catholic, 17:28.6. 10, Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 17:29.0. 11, Jacob Odea, Southwest, 17:29.1. 12, Logan Larson, Tri County, 17:30.7. 13, Addison Smith, Bloomfield-Wausa, 17:31.1. 14, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:42.3. 15, Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic, 17:48.9.
Area results
Sandhills Valley — Lindee Henning, 19:28.51. Miah Hoppens, 20:31.17. Lauren Henning, 21:56.21. Sophia Plugge, 22:45.67. Madeline Armstrong, 23:00.6. Brooklyne Schmer, 25:22.00.
St. Pat’s — Jarrett Miles, 17:42.22. Dax Connick, 18:28.05. Samuel Dekleva, 19:25.22. Andrew Brosius, 19:55.09. William Tolstedt, 20:24.02.
Garden County — Michael Christiansen, 18:14.03. Nate Billey, 18:48.19. Zeke Christiansen, 18:53.46. Gunner Roberson, 19:45.87.
Mullen — Trevor Kuncl, 17:24.41. Hayden Jennings, 18:44.03. Alex Moore, 20:16.65.
Perkins County — Colton Pouk, 18:18.6.
Paxton — Damin Luedke, 18:43.0.
Dundy County-Stratton — Cheve Lutz, 19:41.3.
Girls team results
1, McCool Junction, 41. 2, Ainsworth, 42. 3, Bloomfield-Wausa, 47. 4, North Central, 57. 5, Bavenna, 57. 6, St. Pat’s, 68. 7, Tri County, 71. 8, Norfolk Catholic, 73, 9, Fullerton, 77. 10, Crofton, 80. 11, Palmyra, 83. 12, Hastings St. Cecilia, 102. 13, Wisner-Pilger, 108. 14, Axtell, 130. 15, Bridgeport, 147. 16, Hemingford, 160. 17, Hi-Line, 169. 18, Bayard, 185.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 19:06.6. 2, Alayna Vargas, St. Cecilia, 19:49.3. 3, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 19:50.9. 4, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 19:59.3. 5, Callie Coble, 20:06.1. 6, Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna, 20:07.5. 7, Emily Frey, Palmyra, 20:26.3. 8, Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central, 20:27.1. 9, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 20:27.3. 10, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 20:29.9. 11, CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth, 20:38.3. 12, Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 20:42.3. 13, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 20:44.5. 14, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 20:48.0. 15, Brekyn Kok, Conerstone Christian, 20:48.4.
Area results
St. Pat’s — Kate Stienike, 20:29.83. Genna Blakely, 21:37.16. Hayley Miles, 22:39.02. Helana Pettit, 23:43.49. Madison Gifford, 23:43.69.
Hi-LIne — Whitney Dickau, 23:02.20. Payton Muegerl, 24:16.55. Natalie Malcom, 24:45.54. Genesee Knackstedt, 26:29.17. Dallas Weitzel, 26:36.81.
Mullen — Callie Coble, 20:06.1.
South Loup — Landyn Cole, 21:40.1.
Paxton — Adrian Eakins, 21:42.4.
Brady — Ava McGown, 22:30.6.
Hitchcock County — Chayse Keith, 23:20.6.
South Platte — Britany Lofton, 23:28.5.
Sutherland — Cydnie Wilson, 24:35.4.
