Explosive plays help St. Pat’s to homecoming win over Chase County

Will Moats bobbled the low second-half kickoff inside his team’s 20, gained control of the ball and looked up and saw an opportunity.
“I thought (the kick) was going a lot farther than it did and (the ball) just died,” the St. Pat’s sophomore said. “I bobbled it (the first time) but I picked it up and I could see (a lane) was wide open and my boys were blocking real good.”
Moats broke up the middle of the field and outraced the defenders the rest of the way for a 76-year-touchdown.
The electric score opened the third quarter and highlighted a number of explosive scoring plays for the Irish in a 55-8 win over winless Chase County on Friday night in St. Pat’s homecoming game.
The Irish (4-1) scored on seven plays that were at least 28 yards, two of which came on special teams.
Joseph Heirigs scored on a 56 yard punt return down the left sideline to cap a three-touchdown third quarter as the Irish built a 49-0 lead in the second half.
“We have a lot of explosive guys that know what they are doing and know how to get open,” said Moats who also hauled in a 58-yard pass for a score from Jack Heiss on a fly pattern in the second quarter. “It’s pretty fun.”
Jackson Roberts set the tone for the Irish as he went 54 yards down the left sidelines for a score on St. Pat’s first offensive snap of the game.
Roberts, a freshman added a 44-yard score on the Irish’ third possession of the game and had 132 yards on three carries in the opening quarter.
“Jackson is an incredible athlete but he also is very coachable,” said Irish defensive coordinator Brent Aufdenkamp. “Generally he doesn’t make the same mistake twice and that’s pretty rare with young football players.
“It is a building process,” Aufdenkamp said, “and he does a really good job of being coachable, being humble and playing his guts out. That’s the exciting factor.”
Roberts finished with 168 yards on six carries and the Irish finished with more than 270 yards on the ground as a team.
Alex Davies and Thomas Gale added touchdown runs of 28 and 5 yards, respectively, in the second half. Heiss dove in from the 1-yard line in the first half as well as the Irish led 28-0 at the break.
Chase County (0-6) did not throw a pass on Friday and snapped the Irish’ shutout bid as Ryan Bernhardt scored on an 8-yard run with just under nine minutes left in regulation.
Bernhardt had been Chase County’s quarterback for the majority of the season but lined up in the backfield against the Knights. He rushed for a team-high 50 yards in the loss.
Chase County also had an 18-play drive in the first half that lasted nearly 10 minutes of game time over the first and second quarter.
The drive was extended as St. Pat’s was called for a penalty on a punt near midfield, but Chase County couldn’t move the ball any further and kicked it away four plays later.
“To be honest, we weren’t ready for the Maryland I or the full-house (formations). They had not showed that (on film),” Aufdenkamp said. “I think they kind of are in transition and are young, too. Give them credit for doing what they felt would give them the best chance to win.
“We haven’t been really great against the run this far and I thought the kids held up pretty good,” Aufdenkamp said. “We had prepared (this week) for their shotgun (formations) because Bernhardt had been the quarterback.
We had prepared for the quarterback-run game (all week) and I thought our kids adjusted on the fly and really did a nice job just being football players.”
