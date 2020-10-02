Explosive plays help St. Pat’s to homecoming win over Chase County

Will Moats bobbled the low second-half kickoff inside his team’s 20, gained control of the ball and looked up and saw an opportunity.

“I thought (the kick) was going a lot farther than it did and (the ball) just died,” the St. Pat’s sophomore said. “I bobbled it (the first time) but I picked it up and I could see (a lane) was wide open and my boys were blocking real good.”

Moats broke up the middle of the field and outraced the defenders the rest of the way for a 76-year-touchdown.

The electric score opened the third quarter and highlighted a number of explosive scoring plays for the Irish in a 55-8 win over winless Chase County on Friday night in St. Pat’s homecoming game.

The Irish (4-1) scored on seven plays that were at least 28 yards, two of which came on special teams.

Joseph Heirigs scored on a 56 yard punt return down the left sideline to cap a three-touchdown third quarter as the Irish built a 49-0 lead in the second half.

“We have a lot of explosive guys that know what they are doing and know how to get open,” said Moats who also hauled in a 58-yard pass for a score from Jack Heiss on a fly pattern in the second quarter. “It’s pretty fun.”