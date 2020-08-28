Fall Sports Preview: Blank heads up returners for NPHS tennis

Landon Blank is coming off an appearance in the Class A boys state high school tennis tournament and has his sights set on getting back there again this season.
“That’s the end point,” the Bulldogs senior said earlier this month. “What’s the point without state? That’s how I see it.”
Blank paired with Ethan Mercer and lost in a opening round matchup at doubles. Where Blank plays this year — either singles or doubles — might change over the course of the fall.
“He might be No. 1 singles or at No. 1 doubles. We have to take into account right now (with the lineup).” Bulldogs coach Dale Hall said.
Hall noted the guidelines with the coronavirus pandemic. With the COVID-19 risk factor heightened to an orange level — elevated risk — in Lincoln County, it means doubles partners can not be switched out until the level decreases.
“We really have to evaluate (the roster) and make sure we are getting the right guys together before we make any (lineup) decisions like that,” Hall said.
Blank’s approach and preparation remained the same for the season that opens Friday with an invitational at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha.
“I really wanted to work on my serves this summer,” Blank said. “I went out almost every day and focused on that to get more consistent and power on (the serves).
“That was my main focus but I worked on improving on everything — backhands, forehands, volleys,” Blank said. “I worked with my coach to do that. It’s just that practice and repetition. That’s the key to improving.”
Blank and Mercer highlight the key returnees for a Bulldogs team that did graduate a decent amount of players from last year’s squad. Callen Zurn has been a member of the program since his freshman year as well and is joined by fellow seniors Hayden Thatcher and Cooper McIntosh.
The Bulldogs also have a solid underclassman contingent.
“Our junior class has quite a bit of experience — guys who have played all three years,” Hall said. “I think they’ll be battling for some varsity positions, too.
“We have a bunch of great kids on this team and they have been working hard,” Hall said. “They come in (to practice) with the right mental attitude to work on the things that (coaches) want them to get better at.”
Blank said experience is just one of the strengths of the Bulldogs squad.
“I feel we have a lot of heart this year,” Blank said. “How far we get this year will depend on how we compete as a team.”
The question is where that will lead when the matches begin.
Hall said a number of players have individual and team goals for the season but added that just playing is an accomplishment this year.
“Successful season is getting into Week 1 of actual competition and being able to play,” Hall said. “A successful season for us is going to be not getting shut down. I want these kids to be able to play an entire season and get an opportunity to play at a state tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.