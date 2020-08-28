North Platte softball coach Jeff Barner joked that his team typically plays down to the level of its opponent after the second game of the season-opening doubleheader. Usually they have to fight or come from behind to win, if they even get the win.
“A lot of times if we do get that first one by run-rule or a pretty convincing win, our second one, we battle,” Barner said. “It doesn’t really matter where that team’s at or what the opponent is. We kind of don’t come out.”
This year was different. Maybe it was the hitting of Abby Orr, Tahjzah Botts and Sydney Barner among others. Maybe it was the dominant pitching of Kylee Tilford, who made her first varsity start against Adams Central, and Tatum Montelongo.
Either way, North Platte is out to a strong start, going 3-1 and outscoring opponents 21-6. Other than a shutout loss to Beatrice on Monday, the Bulldogs have been limiting opponents on defense and tacking on runs on offense.
“We definitely have a strong defense and once we get our bats going, we all just can keep hitting for days,” third baseman Ellie Hanson said.
That hitting, at least in the first doubleheader, seems to be a driving force of the team’s success. When the Bulldogs can put the bat on the ball, good things tend to happen. Like when Botts and Orr smacked home runs in the game against Adams Central.
“I think you’re going to see it a lot this season ... but there’s potential at one through six,” Barner said. “One through six can put it out of here and nobody would be surprised.”
In most cases, those six in order are Barner, Aspen Nelson, Orr, Botts, Montelongo and Hanson. Those six have combined for 17 of North Platte’s 26 hits this season.
That isn’t to say the final three players in the lineup don’t contribute. In the four games North Platte has played so far, Tilford, Shelby Yoshida, Emily Winkler, McKenzie Putnam and Lauren Horne have all seen time in the seventh, eighth and ninth spot and have combined for nine hits.
“We are a close-knit group,” Orr said. “A lot of us have played together since we were younger and I think we’ll do good with the younger (players) too. They look up to us — the older (players).”
Pitching has also been a big part of the team this year. North Platte has only gone to two pitchers, Tilford and Montelongo, and both have given solid performances.
Across two games, Tilford has allowed 10 hits and three runs scored, while striking out four batters and walking two. Montelongo pitched a one-hit shutout against Gering while striking out five, but couldn’t stop Beatrice from putting three runs on the board. She has only allowed four hits this season, and has struck out 12 batters.
“Tatum’s a great pitcher. She does a great job,” Barner said. “She commanded the circle last year, and I didn’t expect anything different this year.”
