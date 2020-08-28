Fall Sports Preview: Hershey returns starting backfield; hopes for playoff run

HERSHEY — The Panthers last qualified for the postseason in Eli McConnell’s freshman season.
The senior hopes to help the Panthers end that drought in his final prep football season.
“The goal is definitely to make a run there,” McConnell said. “It’s been awhile since we have been (to the playoffs) so we are really itchin’ to get back in and compete.”
He is part of a veteran group that could make that goal a reality this fall.
The Panthers graduated four players from last year’s team that finished with a 4-5 record. Hershey returns nine starters on defense and eight on offense.
“We are incredibly optimistic,” Panthers coach Greg Welch said. “We had a good summer in the weight room and we’re getting better every day. I like the attitude and we have good chemistry.”
The Panthers open the season at Centura in Cairo, one of the opponents that Hershey lost a late lead to last year, ultimately costing the Panthers a berth in the playoffs.
Hershey senior Austin Hoelscher said it was a few undisciplined plays that cost the team that game — including a controversial personal foul penalty on a fourth-down play that allowed a Centura drive to continue.
“It was just some silly things like that,” Hoelscher said, “and (the mistakes) happened in more than that game. It happened in a couple games last year. Looking back at it now, there are some things that I wished I would have done (differently). It was just a lot of little things that cost us games.”
McConnell said the team has reviewed some game tape from last year, including the tough losses. He said the Panthers came away from the film session with a few key thoughts.
“There were just a couple of plays that cost us (wins),” McConnell said. “We just should have been more focused.”
The focus of the Panthers offense should be its running game. Hoelscher teams with fellow senior Nate Andresen for the Panthers’ experienced backfield that also includes McConnell at fullback.
Hoelscher led the team in rushing with 703 yards and Andresen added 516 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Panthers.
“We have a lot of skilled kids (on offense). We have a lot of playmakers,” Hoelscher said. “Up front, compared to last year, I feel much more confident being behind them with the work they have done this year.”
One key offensive newcomer is freshman Cooper Hill, slated as the quarterback. While he might lack varsity experience, he has shown enough in team workouts and practices to earn the confidence of the Hershey coaching staff.
“I think he is the real deal,” Welch said.
Hoelscher and McConnelll are both returning linebackers in the Panthers’ 4-4 defense.
“I think we are going to have a good defense,” Welch said. “We’re young but everyday we’re getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.