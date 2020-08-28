Fall Sports Preview: Irish look to capitalize on last six games of 2019

If last year was any indicator, the amount of players on a team doesn’t limit what those athletes can do.
St. Pat’s has a football roster size that screams eight-man or six-man football. Except it doesn’t play at that level.
Every day after school, 29 kids head to the practice field, decked in pads and ready to put in the work.
They do drills and line up just like an 11-man squad. That’s because they are a team designed to play 11-man football. As long as they can suit up each week, the Irish will be out on that football field ready to go and compete with the rest of them.
“We have eight-man numbers, but we opt up and play 11-man,” coach Kevin Dodson said. “That’s kind of where we’ve been the last five years and we’ve continued to play 11-man football.”
St. Pat’s won its final six games of the regular season after dropping three consecutive contests. Most of those games were in convincing fashion, with a 7-0 win over Southern Valley as its only single-digit game.
The Irish look to continue that success when they open their season Friday on the road against Doniphan-Trumbull.
Dodson said they have some guys coming back with good varsity experience, but they also lost a talented senior class that left some holes to be filled on both sides of the ball. That leaves a need for the next class of players to step up and contribute early on.
“We’re working on the mental part of the game,” Dodson said. “We’ve got to be confident in our assignments and the technique we’re using. As the season goes on, you hope they gain that varsity experience.”
That experience has to start somewhere, and Dodson said the team relies heavily on its senior leadership.
Alex Davies, a fullback and outside linebacker, and Trayton White, an offensive lineman and a defense end, are two seniors who have already made an impact as starters. There are others on the bench who haven’t seen as much playing time, and Dodson said he’s hopeful they’ll make the transition during their final seasons.
“We want to see those seniors contribute and have a great senior year,” Dodson said. “Some of those guys have played quite a bit. We have a number of other seniors that we’re excited to see what they can do when they get into the ball game. They’ve been working hard for four years and impatiently waiting their turn.”
Those seniors will help with St. Pat’s depth on both sides of the ball. A drawback of playing 11-man football with just 29 players on the roster is a lack of depth. It requires most of the starters to play both sides of the ball.
If one of those players gets hurt, it forces the team to find a replacement, sometimes at multiple positions. Dodson said that easily can happen, which is why they scale conditioning and certain drills during the season to limit the wear-and-tear and stay healthy.
“At the end of the day, both teams get to put 11 players out on the field,” Dodson said. “Depth with the lower numbers certainly is a concern for you early on in the season with conditioning and as you move through the season with injuries.”
