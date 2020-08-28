Fall Sports Preview: Maxwell hopes to improve on 3-6 season, with starters returning

Maxwell coach Ryan Jones started giving a cliche “coach answer” when asked if there was one game his players might be looking forward to the most this year.
He started explaining how they take it each game at a time before he stopped and started changing his answer a bit.
“You try not to look ahead, but it’s very natural for us to look where Brady’s at on the schedule,” Jones said. “Brady’s our rival eight miles down the road. Brady beat us last year, and that doesn’t happen very often. We’re looking forward to that Brady game, which is our second game of the year.”
That game was in Maxwell last year, and the Brady Eagles came out on top with a 42-34 win. Even though he wants his team to focus on its season opener against Perkins County, Jones knows his team has its eyes set to next week.
Maxwell has the majority of its starters returning: Six on offense and five on defense. Four of them start on both sides of the ball. Having that many returners in eight-man football brings plenty of experience to a team looking to improve off last season.
The Wildcats went 3-6 last year, including a 86-25 loss to Elwood in the playoffs. Its wins came against Morrill, Leyton/Banner County and Mullen. Maxwell will have a fresh slate of opponents this year, except for Brady and Mullen, which means it will have to spend more time preparing for unfamiliar matchups.
Maxwell boasts a roster of 29 players, 11 of who are freshmen. Jones said they will be getting involved right away in various roles, even if they don’t get to start right away.
The biggest impact a freshman can make at Maxwell is probably through special teams, which is where they can impress and hopefully become a role player later on.
“Your younger kids get thrown right in there, ready or not,” he said. “They’re the scout team, getting us ready for the other team’s plays, but they also got to learn our offense and defense and what we like to do. We ask a lot of our younger kids. So far they’ve been doing a fantastic job.”
That same philosophy also helped develop some of the current starters now. Jones said junior Jack Meyer was one of those players who contributed all over the field his first two seasons, and will now take snaps at quarterback.
As a sophomore, Meyer had 47 carries for 272 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes and threw for 107 yards on nine completions in spot duty.
“He’s a good athlete, wants to win and very passionate about winning,” Jones said. “Any time that’s the kind of kid that’s leading your huddle, that’s a good start. We can do a lot of things with Jack under center.”
Meyer will have plenty of help on the offensive line, as Maxwell returns Kayden Stubbs and Luke Howitt as guards and Troy Breinig at center.
“Our guys up front that are returning have really played a lot of football since their freshman year,” Jones said. “A lot of experience up front, and that’s nice to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.