Fall Sports Preview: North Platte football determined to reach playoffs in Rice’s 3rd season

Two years ago, North Platte won one game in Todd Rice’s inaugural year as the Bulldogs head football coach.
The team won three games last year and let potential wins slip away in two other matchups.
The goal is to continue that climb and challenge for the program’s first postseason berth since 2015.
“We are making the playoffs, there’s no doubt in my mind,” senior wideout Jayden Dike said earlier this month. “We should have made it last year. We’re a better team and we all know what we need to do. We are going to fix it and we are going to be there.”
Rice approved of his veteran player’s prediction.
“I hope that is what our guys are determined to commit to and willing to work to that level,” Rice said. “I hope that’s a product that we can put out there (on the field) on a day-in and day-out basis.
“Playing in Class A is a very difficult challenge for us in football but that’s where we are,” Rice said. “Our goal is to get back to being relevant and making the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs take the initial step toward that goal on Friday at Aurora in the season opener.
“We’re obviously (thinking) playoffs but we are focusing on Week 1,” Dike said. “That’s all we are looking at right now. We are taking it game by game and step by step. After that we will move on to Week 2 and then Week 3 but we will be there (in the playoffs). I promise you that.”
North Platte had leads late in regulation against Fremont and Lincoln Southeast, and lost both matchups. The latter was a setback in overtime.
“I hope we have a chip on our shoulder,” Rice said. “We blew two fourth-quarter leads and if we win either one, we are in the playoffs. I hope guys have used that as fuel to come back and work that much harder (this year).”
“There are so many things that can change a course of a game and (often) it comes down to great effort,” Rice said. “I think our guys know it’s right there in front of us and we are just excited to have the opportunity (to play) right now.”
Bulldogs running back Cody Wright said it came down to the Bulldogs’ mental breakdowns as much as physical ones at times. He said the team is determined not to let that continue this season.
“We need to fight until the clock says zero,” said Wright, who rushed for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns on 211 carries last season. “Last year we obviously didn’t do that and we lost really close games that we should have won.”
Wright rushed for more than 100 yards in seven of the Bulldogs’ nine games last season. He wants to build off that performance.
“Hopefully get another 1,000 (yards) if not closer to 2,000,” said Wright, who was a GNAC all-conference selection in his junior-year campaign. “I Just want to push myself in every game.”
It’s a sentiment that Wright’s teammates share as well.
“We just have to push a little harder (this year),” the Bulldogs’ Gavyn Brauer said. “The games are that close and we have to do just that much more. We are pushing that extra mile, getting that extra step. We are just fighting for every inch.”
