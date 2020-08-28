Fall Sports Preview: North Platte, St. Pat’s building cross country programs

To better prepare for the upcoming fall season, the North Platte cross country team ran five days a week over the summer. Roughly 30 to 40 runners came out each day and by the end of the summer, the team ran a little over 7,000 miles combined.
Sometimes, that’s all it takes to be ready. Running that much, though, serves two purposes for the team: It helps to build the aerobic base needed for long distance running and it also builds confidence.
“If you can tell someone, ‘I ran 300 miles this summer,’ you’re going to have a lot of confidence going into the season,” Bulldogs coach Jake Hasenauer said. “When we get into the season, we’re racing 5Ks every single week.”
Confidence is going to be needed to help bridge the gap between the last time these runners ran a race. Hasenauer said it’s been about 300 days since the final cross country race of the season. It’s been a long time.
That wait will finally be over when North Platte hosts a home invite at Iron Eagle golf course on Saturday.
“We have a lot of good kids that are driving the bus,” Hasenauer said. “A lot of returners, we have 10 seniors this year.”
The girl’s varsity team returns every runner from last season. Sophomore Zarah Blaesi led the way at state by finishing 26th with a time of 19:45.9. Hasenauer also mentioned Nelia Revis as a rising sophomore who can make an impact, as well as some senior leadership in Bailey Evarts.
The men’s team will look to beat last season’s 10th-place season at state. While they have lost three senior runners, the men’s team returns four of their top-seven back. Evan Caudy placed fifth at state with a time of 16:19.87, Tom Moss finished 72nd, Jonah San Miguel came in at 73rd and Aaron Franz placed 81st.
“For right now, our focus is going week-in and week-out,” Hasenauer said. “Not really focus a lot on the district and state side of things.”
The St. Patrick’s men’s cross country team is similar to their North Platte counterpart in that only four runners are returning from last year’s team.
St. Pat’s coach Tim O’Neill said Logan O’Malley, Dax Connick and Jarrett Miles could all compete for the top spot this season. Connick led all the returners by finishing 40th at state with a time of 18:41.63, which O’Malley came in 91st at 21:04.23.
“The boys top three are really, really close right now,” he said. “It’ll be hard to determine and I think it could swap every meet even for a while.”
The Irish girl’s team features six returning runners, many of whom led the team at state last year. O’Neill said Genna Blakely, who finished 17th at 21:39.02, will most likely be the lead runner. Kate Stienike (10th, 20:46.37) and Hayley Miles (18th, 21:40.84) could both podium in multiple races this year.
“(Blakley has) worked super hard in the gym this last November and she ran fairly diligently through the summer,” he said. “I think she’s in really good shape to hopefully win some meets this year.”
