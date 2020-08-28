Fall Sports Preview: North Platte volleyball hopes another year of experience pays off

There is a bit of a different feeling around the North Platte volleyball team this year.
With Clancy Hammond in her second campaign as coach, there is more of a comfort level for the players in the program with both the systems and expectations.
“Last year was pretty tense. Everything was new,” said Bulldogs senior Peyton Neff. “This year we feel way more comfortable with everybody (on the coaching staff), so I think that is really going to help.”
Hammond feels the same way as she said the first season was a chance for the coaching staff to get their feet set with the program.
“We figured out last year things that we wanted to do differently for this year,” Hammond said. “I think also just the players building relationships as teammates (last year) helped them build a trust in (the coaches). We are excited this year to see how those relationships continue to build.”
The Bulldogs return a veteran squad with seven seniors on the roster. That group includes Neff, who has been North Platte’s setter since her freshman season; and middle blocker MaKenna Little, who is in her third year as a starter. The team also has four defensive specialists who are seniors as well.
The Bulldogs’ varsity roster includes three juniors and a sophomore.
“We have great (senior) leadership,” Hammond said, “They have done a great job in terms of talking with the younger players and getting them into the team atmosphere.”
That experience shows on the court as well.
“We’ve all been playing together since seventh grade, so we all know how to communicate (during games)” Neff said. “We know how to talk with each other and critique each other if we need to. I think that is really going to help with both our offense and our defense.”
Little said the team’s chemistry seems stronger overall.
“I feel we had cliques and different groups at times last year,” Little said. “It wasn’t a big deal as there wasn’t any drama but it didn’t seem like we were all as one on the court. This year it has been a lot better and we are working to keep that strong.”
The hope is that it might pay off in a successful run this year. The Bulldogs are coming off a 15-21 season — the fourth-straight losing season since the program posted a 37-4 mark in 2015 and reached the Class A state tournament.
The Bulldogs plan to use 11 players consistently this season, and the early portion of the season could be used to see where people fit into the rotation.
“Going into the first couple of games I think it will be just kind of figuring things out a little more (with the rotation) and getting used to the flow of the game again.” said Gracelyn Cauffman, the Bulldogs senior defensive specialist.
Hammond said there are a number of keys for the Bulldogs to reach the goals that they have set for the season. The biggest one right now is player’s health, especially in a season set during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s staying healthy and keeping kids in practice and their ability to play,” Hammond said. “Other goals are kind of set aside right now. We want to keep them in school and that really is our biggest challenge right now.”
