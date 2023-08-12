While St. Pat’s enters the season with state championship hopes, the Irish can’t look past the D1-10 District with strong returning talent and budding rivalries.

Senior Leyton Connell, Sandhills Valley’s junior signal caller, is the most notable returning talent in the district.

The Mavericks are looking for a fifth straight playoff berth for the Stapleton Public Schools and McPherson County Public School athletics co-op.

The Mavericks finished 7-2 in 2022 and made the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

But wins at that level have been few and far between. The co-op won its first playoff game at the six-man level in 2019 over Maywood-Hayes Center before falling to Creek Valley.

At the eight-man level, the co-op is searching for its first playoff win. The Mavericks fell to St. Mary’s in 2020, Riverside in 2021 and Sandy Creek in 2022.

Head coach Luke Connell said a lot of talent returns, and Mavericks’ goal is to take the next step into the second round.

“Probably more importantly there’s a culture, a mindset (the playoffs is) where we belong now,” he said. “Kids are doing the right things in the summer — and showing up ready to rock and roll during the fall.”

Leyton Connell is the Telegraph area’s second-best returning eight-man quarterback, throwing for 1,125 yards as a sophomore with 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions. That trailed only Sandhills/Thedford’s Kyle Cox, who threw for 1,434 yards and 27 touchdowns, also in his sophomore season.

Connell does lose his top target from a year ago in Cole Kramer, who was also one of the top eight-man pass catchers in the area.

“Leyton, I thought he played exceptional. (Last year), we told him you’re first look is to Cole Kramer and your second look is to Cole Kramer,” Luke Connell said. “Without Cole — because Cole is an exceptionally talented young man — now it makes Leyton be a better quarterback, because he’ll have to go through some of those progressions.”

Cole’s brother, Kyle Kramer, returns to slide into a starting receiver role. He caught four passes a year ago and anchored the left side of the line as an in-line end. The lanky junior should be one of Connell’s top targets this year.

Brian Goforth, who rushed for 269 yards on 40 carries in a backup role in 2022 will likely start next to Connell at running back. He’ll have big shoes to fill after Jaxton Starr ran for 807 yards on 154 carries with eight touchdowns. Goforth should see plenty of opportunities as a pass catcher as well, in Sandhills Valley’s wide-open attack.

Luke Connell pointed to several players who are ready to step up and perform at the varsity level. Among those are Cayson Johnston, Cooper Layher, Colton Miller, Braden Powell and Isaac Goosey.

They’ll hope to give the Irish more of a challenge when they host St. Pat’s on Sept. 21 after a 43-0 loss in 2022.

Sandhills Valley notched second place in the district a year ago after a 26-20 overtime victory over Perkins County.

This year, the Plainsmen will be led by former Sutherland head coach Brendan Geier, who moves southwest to take over the program in Grant.

The Plainsmen return much of last year’s 5-4 team that qualified for the playoffs.

That starts at quarterback, where Dawson Tjaden is back for his junior season. While his tailback and a fullback/wide receiver depart, he does have Ryder Potts and Nolan Foster returning.

The Plainsmen also return the front lines both offensively and defensively, anchored by junior Juan Perez, who missed the Sandhills Valley game in 2022. He’ll solidify a talented line with Eli Gaston, Landon Noyes and Henry Taylor.

Those four also anchor the defensive front.

Ethan Sihm, the stalwart middle linebacker is gone, but Oscar Boldt and Mason Toner both return at linebacker. Potts also factored into the defensive mix as a safety a year ago.

Geier’s system is likely to bring a more balanced attack than the previously run-heavy two-back system the Plainsmen ran last season. The I formation is Geier’s base set, but the Sailors would also spread the ball out with Geier.

Maxwell returns six starters on each side of the ball after a 4-5 season in 2022. The Wildcats reached the playoffs in coach Eamonn Feeney’s second year at the helm.

The Wildcats’ top returning rusher is Levi Huffman who ran for 586 yards on 92 carries with nine touchdowns in 2022 as a junior. Kole Jones also should factor into the offense.

Cyrrus Messersmith, Jaycob Young and Austin Miller will anchor the line on both sides of the ball.

Senior Boone Snyder, Ayden Crump and Ryker Copeland will anchor Sutherland this year. The Sailors finished 2-6 last season and welcome new coach Matt Mortimer.

Cauy Kohl returns at quarterback. As a junior, he finished fourth at state wrestling in the spring. He’ll be joined in the backfield by Oliver Nutter.

Look for The Telegraph’s full previews for both Maxwell and Sutherland in the coming weeks.