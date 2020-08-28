Fall Sports Preview: Sutherland hopes to build on perfect 2019 regular season

The Sutherland high school football team stood out last season with a perfect regular season record before falling in the playoffs to Arcadia/Loup City.
While it has lost a few key seniors on both sides of the ball, the Sailors return a majority of its starters. They boast a lot of players who manage offense and defense, and about five or six of the athletes on the roster started last year.
None of those starters include the quarterback, however. That doesn’t mean the next man up, Andrew Dowse, doesn’t have any playing experience. Dowse, a junior, got to play as a freshman when then-starter Tayton Schuster tore his ACL.
“He does have a little bit of starting experience, which we will always take,” said Sutherland coach Brendan Geier. “We’re looking for him to take the next step this year.”
That first step comes when Sutherland opens the season Friday at home against Cambridge. Dowse is a part of a 14-man junior class that Geier said the team is looking at to lead the way. Mix that with a three-man senior class and that’s 17 players — over half the team’s roster.
“A lot of those kids have played small roles throughout the years,” he said. “As they get older, we feel like we have some kids that can step up and take some significant roles. We look at those two classes together to make things work.”
The junior and senior classes are also where the team’s returning starters come from. Sutherland’s three seniors are tight end and cornerback Jaron Cooper, and utility players Carter Snyder and Ty Monie. Geier praised Snyder and Monie for their abilities to play all over the field wherever the team needs them.
“Any time for us when you talk about key players, we look to our seniors,” Geier said. “We only have three this year. When we went ahead and played Arcadia/Loup City last year as our last game of the year, all three started both ways. Fortunately for us, we’re looking for quality over quantity with them.”
Other returning starters, all of whom are juniors, include Tanner Drueke, Gavin White, Austin Lee, Maverick Naughtin.
Drueke had the most rushing attempts last season with 101, caught eight passes in the field and led the team in total tackles with 52. White tied for third in tackles with 34.5 and Lee finished the season with 30 tackles. Naughtin played on the offensive and defensive lines.
That leaves a few starting roles up for grabs and Geier said his team has so far responded positively to getting back out on the field. He said the players have taken up the challenge of being “COVID safe” and wearing masks to do whatever it takes to have a football season.
Now that the first game is upon them, Sutherland is ramping up its philosophy of improving every day and doing what it can to make sure they have not only a football season this year, but a successful one at that.
“We talk a lot about getting better each day,” Geier said. “I feel like we’ve taken that attitude into this week and hopefully we continue that attitude each day as we progress into the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.