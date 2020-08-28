Take a look at the roster for the Brady football team and a few things stand out.
The Eagles are not only young but short on varsity experience and depth as well.
“Some guys got playing time in wins last year, but for most (of the team), everything is new,” Eagles coach Andy Seamann said of his team that has 18 players on the roster. “There no repping what happens in a game during practice, especially when you are limited in numbers. It’s going to be trial by fire, especially early on.
“I fully believe that we have the talent (to compete),” Seamann said. “As long as we get better every day, by the end of the season, we should be a pretty good team.”
That initial test comes Friday at Pleasanton, a program that reached the Class D2 state championship game last season.
“Obviously that first game is going to be a tough one given our experience,” Seamann said.
Kaden Dady is Brady’s top returner for the D2 program that is coming off a 5-4 season. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound right guard is the only returning offensive starter. The defensive end/nose guard is one of three starters back for Brady’s 3-3 defense.
“I have a whole different crew with me now (on the offensive and defensive lines),” Dady said, “but I think we will be alright. All these guys are stepping up (in practice) and looking good.
“The guys practice pretty hard,” said Dady, who was an honorable mention all-district selection last year. “They are young, and most of them haven’t really played a single game of varsity (football), but they work.”
Those players are getting the opportunity with the graduation of a strong group of seniors, many of which had three to four years of varsity experience.
“That’s why a lot of these kids don’t have that experience,” Seamann said of his team sophomore- and junior-heavy players. “It was a group that worked really hard and showed leadership for (the program),”
That group included TJ. Roe, who finished his prep career as Brady’s career leader in passing yards (3,596), passing touchdowns (39) and all-purpose yards (5,714)
Shane Most, a 6-2 junior, is a returning defensive starter who saw time at both linebacker and safety. He a will take over as the Eagles’ quarterback this year for a new-look offense.
“He is a hard worker and I am very confident in his ability,” Seamann said. “It’s just about his maturation in that position once the games actually start.”
Most is part of a backfield that includes senior Hunter Lovitt, who rushed for 192 yards and six touchdowns on just 16 carries last season.
Logan Simmons, a returning starter at linebacker, should get more playing time in the Eagles offense after he averaged 18 yards a rush in a limited role last year.
“We are super young (as a team),” Most said. “If we can come out of that (adversity) and prove that we can still fight, we will be pretty good.”
