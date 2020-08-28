Fall Sports Preview: Volleyball roundup, St. Pat’s welcomes new coach; returns 2 starters

When St. Patrick’s coach Maddy Krebs accepted the job over the summer, she didn’t know what to expect at first. Inheriting a team is difficult, and the former Irish athlete had to introduce herself to her players and get a full rundown of her team.
That includes finding the holes that need to be filled in the starting lineup, and who on the team played last year. Turns out, there are quite a bit of holes.
“I have two (returning starters),” Krebs said. “Only two. One senior and my junior setter.”
Rachel Heiss, the senior outside hitter, and Jayla Fleck, the junior setter, have jumped into leadership roles and have helped the team transition under Krebs. That includes working on certain fundamentals, like blocking and attacking to the holes.
“They’re excited, they’re ready to go,” she said. “I think once we get our first game out of the way, all those jitters will disappear.”
That first game is Saturday against Shelton, a team St. Pat’s beat last year 2-0.
» Maxwell: Coach Gina Sommer isn’t used to having a small team. Typically, the Wildcats have nearly 30 players, but this year she only has 15.
“This is a whole new concept for me,” Sommer said. “It’s just one of those years where you don’t have as much I guess.”
And from those 15 players, only one of them is a returning starter. Middle blocker Jordan Miller, last year’s team captain is back, while the other starters, all seniors, have graduated.
Maxwell played its first two games Thursday against Mullen and Medicine Valley, where it tested its limited roster to see where they need to improve going forward.
“Last year we lost to (Medicine Valley) in a five-set match. It was a great match,” Sommer said. “I know she’s graduated some, I’ve graduated some. I believe Mullen lost several as well. They usually have a pretty good program going on. They’ll be ready to play, so we’ll have to be ready to play.”
» Hershey: Coach Samatha Kennedy is in her first season at the helm of the Hershey volleyball team, but there won’t be a need for much rebuilding.
On top of adding a large freshman class, the Panthers have five returning starters and two returning defensive specialists coming back.
Kate Vaughn, Talia Steinbeck, Shayda Vaughn, Abby Hassett and Delaney Love are all slated to return to the lineup while Anna Bernston and Annah Wareham will provide extra coverage on defense. This year, though, the team is trying something new.
“We’re trying to run a 6-2 this year with Steinbeck and a freshman, Emma Hall, so that’s been quite the adjustment for the whole entire team,” Kennedy said.
Hershey hosts Broken Bow on Thursday to open the season.
» Sutherland: Coach Valerie Kershner knows her team is young and inexperienced. Out of 26 players, only nine are juniors and seniors. And of those 26 players, only two are returning starters: outside hitter Faith Stewart and middle hitter Allie Hiatt.
Kershner knows it will take time for her team to adjust to their new roles and for the freshman and sophomore to gain experience this year.
She said the team relies on their two starters and some of their senior players to be leaders for this young team.
“We’re a quick-learning team,” Kershner said. “We’re going to be a team that improves with every practice and every game. We’ve seen that for sure so far.”
Sutherland opens the season against Creek Valley on Thursday.
» Wallace: The Wildcats won’t be without experience this year, but a big freshman class could mean some underclassmen will see playing time right away.
“We’re going to have younger girls playing and getting experience,” coach Elizabeth Hock said. “But we will have more experience from our juniors and seniors.”
That experience includes five returning starters in outside hitters Julia Rosentrater, Karlie Finley and Denay Pelster, and middle hitters Arianna Davie and Morgan Lungrin.
“They’ve worked pretty hard in practice,” Hock said. “They want to have a season so badly.”
Wallace opens the season on the road against Potter-Dix on Friday.
» Brady: The Eagles may have lost three of its senior starters, they return six players who contributed for most of the season.
Summer McConville, Sofia Atkins, Trinity Christophersen, Karli Palmer, Jade Wolf and Abby Jurjens routinely played the most sets on the team that weren’t seniors. Christophersen had the second-highest kill total (159), aces served (40) and digs (264).
Wolf and McConville return as the third and fourth leaders in blocks.
Brady opens the season on the road against Pleasanton on Friday.
