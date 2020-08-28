Fall Sports Preview: Wallace Wildcats drop to 6-man for 2020 season

Last year’s Wallace High School football season was different. The Wildcats, typically an eight-man program, were forced to cancel the season at the varsity level.
That doesn’t mean Wallace went without any football, though. Its junior varsity team, which plays six-man football, still got to have a season. Turns out that experience is going to come in handy.
Wallace will have a season this year, but it will have to move to six-man football at the varsity level. That means the 2020 team will be lacking varsity experience, but knows how to play six-man football from their season last year.
And its first game Friday will be against a familiar opponent in Potter-Dix on the road.
“We had Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Potter-Dix on our JV schedule last year,” Wallace coach Eric Miller said. “So just a little familiar with them. Of course it can change up to the varsity level, but we’ve at least seen some of their players before.”
There are many differences between eight-man and six-man. The biggest is that the field is a little bigger with four less players on it, which means defenses have to rely heavily on open-field tackling, which can be challenging.
Another difference is that the quarterback is not allowed to run with the ball. It has to be handed off to another player or thrown before it crosses the line of scrimmage. First downs are 15 yards instead of 10.
Miller said most times, the ball will be handed off to the running back, who then becomes the quarterback because he has the option of either running or throwing the football.
“You could treat it like traditional football and line everyone up tight and kind of power run game,” he said. “You could see a lot of spread with just the center snapping the ball and every one (else) is split out so it looks a little different. You have to use some speed and athleticism when you spread it out like that and hope to beat the other team in the open space.”
This also means the Wildcats can give its starters a break and put in a few more players on defense every now and then. A roster size suited for eight-man football means depth won’t be as big of an issue. That doesn’t mean they’re offensive starters won’t be starting on defense, though.
“We do have some good numbers, so we’ll be able to give some of our guys a blow and not make them play both ways all the time,” Miller said. “But defensively, most of those kids will be playing both sides of the ball. Good tacklers, hopefully we can tackle in the open field. That’s kind of the name of the game.”
Miller said every couple of years, the state assigns new schedules, and this year, Wallace had to make the drop down to six-man football. They’ll have to play at that level for the next two years before they can make the jump back to eight-man.
Miller said the Wildcats weren’t the only team in the area to move down, which prevents Wallace from having to travel longer distances to get its games in.
“Travel shouldn’t be as bad this year as a lot of six-man seasons usually are,” Miller said. “A lot of pretty local games, so we’re fortunate for that.”
