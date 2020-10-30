Fighters compete in MCF's ‘The Beatdown’

The highlight of Friday night was a series of professional fights — flyweight matchups between Dillon Cox and Israel Galvan and Edwin Chavez and Jordan Downey.

Brody Brown, an amateur fighter out of Grand Island, also submitted to an arm bar, just 14 seconds into the bantamweight match that opened the night.

His opponent, Dominic Heath, caught Brown — who agreed to the fight just a week ago, with a switching flying knee just after the start of the fight but Brown took him to the ground from there.

It was the first amateur fight for both Heath and Brown.

“I just wanted to come out fast because I knew he was a little bit timid when we were in the cage,” Heath said. “When I went for that knee he ducked and just ate it.

“He did take me to the ground but I was at home when I was on my back,” Heath said. “I just swiveled for that arm bar and took (the win) home with me.”

Colorado native Kayla Barrington then stopped Lindsay Seldera, of Omaha, with a rear-naked choke It was the first fight in two years for Barrington.