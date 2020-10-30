Fighters compete in MCF's ‘The Beatdown’

David Garcia’s fortunes changed seemingly in a blink of an eye Friday night at the D&N Event Center.
The North Platte mixed martial arts amateur fighter was on top of his opponent and seemingly in control in the bantamweight matchup.
But his opponent, Jene Zarbano, took advantage of an opportunity and submitted Garcia with an arm bar at the 1 minute, 30 second mark of the second round.
The matchup was part of six-match card of amateur and pro fighters in an event simply called “The Beatdown.”
“I had a heel hook and thought I had it sunk in,” Garcia said. “I don’t know what went wrong or what I was doing wrong. I’ll have to go back and check it out.”
Zarbano was able to lock in on Garcia’s left arm to eventually earn the submission.
“I was prideful and trying to fight it,” said Davis of the ending of his sixth career amateur fight. “Him flipping me over is what sunk (the arm bar) in. I was I didn’t tap until I felt (something in the elbow) rip.”
The fight card, promoted by North Platte-based Midwest Championship Fighting, was initially scheduled to happen in March as “The St. Paddy’s Beatdown,” but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight was rescheduled to an August date and postponed again.
The highlight of Friday night was a series of professional fights — flyweight matchups between Dillon Cox and Israel Galvan and Edwin Chavez and Jordan Downey.
Brody Brown, an amateur fighter out of Grand Island, also submitted to an arm bar, just 14 seconds into the bantamweight match that opened the night.
His opponent, Dominic Heath, caught Brown — who agreed to the fight just a week ago, with a switching flying knee just after the start of the fight but Brown took him to the ground from there.
It was the first amateur fight for both Heath and Brown.
“I just wanted to come out fast because I knew he was a little bit timid when we were in the cage,” Heath said. “When I went for that knee he ducked and just ate it.
“He did take me to the ground but I was at home when I was on my back,” Heath said. “I just swiveled for that arm bar and took (the win) home with me.”
Colorado native Kayla Barrington then stopped Lindsay Seldera, of Omaha, with a rear-naked choke It was the first fight in two years for Barrington.
“(The fights) just kept falling through,” Barrington said. “I had six fights that were lost in the past two years just because people got sick and just a lot of random stuff that happened.”
Chandler Chapman then stopped Kurtis Ellis of Omaha at the 2:45 mark of the second round of an entertaining amateur welterweight matchup.
Both fighters exchanged kicks and punches from the start and Chapman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, had some puffiness under his right eye after getting tagged in the first round.
“He caught me good right there and I thought, ‘OK, we’re in a fight now,’” Chapman said after the fight. “In the first round he came on strong and hit me with a good hand and a good body kick. I just thought, ‘I got to make my distance better.’ After the first minute or so he slowed down and I thought, ‘I can work with this.’ I then caught him with a counter left.”
Chapman, who improved to 4-0, hurt Ellis with leg kicks in the second round and the referee eventually ended the fight.
“I was trying to time (the kicks),” Chapman said. “I would jab, fake (a strike) and then go low (on the kicks). He kept circling away and circling away and I knew I had him.”
