Flatrock Roller Derby hosts Terrors and Tiaras event

For the first time in a little under a year, Flatrock Roller Derby was able to compete in North Platte for their annual home competition.

Flatrock held its Terrors and Tiaras event at the D&N Event Center on Saturday. The skaters were split into two teams of nine, with the red team having the theme of princesses while the black team was the villains. The princesses won 116-52.

“I think we had a lot of fun out here,” said Shayla Hecht, who goes by the name Princess Slaya while derbying. “We lost quite a bit of skaters on Friday and today, so it was a smaller team, but everyone had good attitudes and we just made it work.”

Hecht said the team had a few participants from other states who were going to help fill out the squads, but some had to drop out.

Roller derby teams normally have 15 members participating, which allows for more rest and substitution amongst players. On Saturday, one member from each team had to stay out full time due to the lack of substitutes available. Roller Derby typically sees five players from each team skating at a time.

All 10 Flatrock members participated Saturday night.

This was Flatrock’s only home event of the season, and Hecht said she loved playing at home and seeing the home crowd support the team.

“North Platte is always amazing, they always come out and support us,” she said. “Honestly, we have one of the biggest crowds. We go to other places, and they maybe have 40 people. I think that’s what makes it so much fun.”

Flatrock will also move the event from October to the spring, ideally March or April. They originally planned to have their home event this year in the spring but had to move it to October due to multiple events going on around the same time and not enough referees.

The last time Flatrock played in North Platte was Oct. 30, 2021, but Hecht said things will be a little different the next time they play at home.

“COVID has kind of made derby a little different, there are a lot of mixers,” she said. “Next year, we have told our team and ourselves that we will play against another team. No more mixers, we’re going to play as a team.

“It’s fun playing against each other, but it's hard not getting to play together,” she added. “So that is our plan. We’ve had teams reach out to us to play.”