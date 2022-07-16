The FNBO Nationals seniors District 7 game against Hastings has been postponed because of severe weather in the Hastings area. The game will be played at 11 a.m. Sunday at Duncan Field in Hastings.
FNBO Nationals game against Hastings postponed
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
I wrote about this project back in May. For those that don’t know, just south of Exit 177 on Interstate 80 and tucked in next to the Veterans …
Zebra mussels are believed to have arrived in North America as a stowaway in freshwater ballasts in commercial vessels from Europe sometime around 1986.
Seven Plainsmen hits weren’t enough to overcome Hastings in the first of a seven-game stretch against the Sodbusters.
Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals.
Scottsbluff’s Tate Talkington will compete, along with Gering’s Taydon Gorsuch, whose father, Dean, is a former world champion steer wrestler.
Students at 6910N1 MMA and Fitness had two special instructors in their Brazilian jiu-jitsu class Monday and Tuesday.
Cole Wright’s third-inning two-run home run powered the FNBO Nationals into the second round of the A7 district tournament Friday in Hastings.…
Sage McMinn has made an impact in his first three games as a Plainsmen, but in Monday’s home series finale against Hastings, he got to be the hero.
The North Platte Plainsmen scored five runs in the eighth inning of its 9-7 comeback win over the Hastings Sodbusters on Thursday in Hastings.
Untimely double plays and a few errors plagued North Platte in its 4-2 loss to Nebraska on Friday at Bill Wood Field.