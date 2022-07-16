 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FNBO Nationals game against Hastings postponed

Local Sports

The FNBO Nationals seniors District 7 game against Hastings has been postponed because of severe weather in the Hastings area. The game will be played at 11 a.m. Sunday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

