FNBO Nationals see season come to a close with loss in A7 district tournament

The FNBO Nationals saw their season come to a close with a 13-4 loss to Hastings Tuesday in the A7 district tournament.

The Nationals had advanced through the consolation side of the double-elimination bracket to the final day of the tournament with a 8-0 win Monday.

Hastings scored seven in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth to secure the victory Tuesday.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Carsen Johnson scored on a Cole Wright single. Hastings tied the game in the second and it remained 1-1 until the seven-run outburst by Hastings in the fourth.

That gave Hastings the lead for good, though the Nationals responded with three of their own in the fifth.

Carter Kelley plated Johnson with a double to kick the scoring off in the bottom of the fifth. Wright scored on a Tristen Beyer sacrifice fly in the next at bat and Kelley would score on a Jackson Polk single moments later.

Kelley went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run to lead the Nationals, who amassed five hits.

Wright took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs on seven hits while striking out one. He was replaced in the fourth inning by Johnson who gave up seven runs — four earned — on four hits.

The Nationals finish the season 22-21 overall.