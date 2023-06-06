Hot bats, strong pitching and a boatload of Holdrege errors helped the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors to a 16-1 three-inning mercy rule win on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.

“Good effort all the way around,” North Platte coach Ricky Holm said. “Knowing that we have some big games coming up, definitely wanted to jump out early and give some guys some other opportunities. Definitely had a message of trying to play as little innings as possible and trying to save our pitching. Definitely accomplished that today.”

Caden Joneson and Andrew Brosius led the team with two hits and an RBI each, and Jordan Yonkers had three RBI. Every starter reached base in the win.

Carsen Johnson started on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits with a walk through two innings while striking out one.

Dien McEntire pitched the third inning, only allowing one base runner on a walk.

“As we go on further and further into the season, we’re going to see better and better teams,” Holm said. “We’ve proved in my time here we can beat anybody, and we can lose to anybody. We’re not necessarily worried about who is across from us, just more so about us individually doing our own jobs.”

Johnson put two runners on in the top of the first inning with two outs, but he escaped the jam with a strikeout.

North Platte then put six runs on the board. Joneson and Brosius started the scoring with back-to-back RBI hits to put two runs on the board. Another run scored on an error before Tristen Beyer blasted a stand-up RBI triple to right center field to put the score at 4-0.

A wild pitch scored a fifth run, and a passed ball a few batters later brought in the sixth.

Holdrege got a run back on a fielder’s choice, but North Platte responded with four more runs in the second inning.

Two of those runs came on passed balls, a third came on an error in the field and the fourth came on a throwing error.

The seniors put the game away with six runs in the third inning to activate the 15-run mercy rule. All but two of those runs came on Holdrege errors or passed balls. Yonkers drove in two runs with a 2-RBI single to center.

“Our strategy from the get-go is to be aggressive and make teams play catch,” Holm said. “Now we’ve got that aggressiveness down, the next level is going to be being aggressive, but in certain situations.”

North Platte heads to Hastings on Wednesday, with the seniors starting at 7:30 p.m.

Juniors

Holdrege 10, FNBO 4: The North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors lost to Holdrege 10-4 on Tuesday.

Gabe Moreno led FNBO with two hits and an RBI. Kole Jones recorded a hit and an RBI.

North Platte played Holdrege close for the first two innings. FNBO responded to a Holdrege run with one of its own in the bottom of the first when a run scored on a passed ball.

Holdrege scored a second run on a throwing error, then added three more in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead.

The juniors got some runs back on a Jones RBI single and an error on Tyler Townsend’s at-bat to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Holdrege scored four runs on three RBI hits to go back up 9-3 in the top of the fourth inning, but North Platte scored a run in the bottom of the frame to put the score at 9-4.

One more Holdrege run in the top of the fifth set the score at 10-4.