FNBO Nationals seniors top Kearney in walk-off victory

Cooper Hill’s seventh-inning single scored Blaise Zeiler and the FNBO Nationals seniors defeated Kearney 4-3 in walk-off fashion Wednesday at Bill Wood Field.

Jackson Polk gave up just two runs — one earned — in six innings on the mound. He struck out two and walked one.

In the seventh, Ty Robinson reached base on a dropped third strike. Zeiler took his place and stole second and reached third on a failed pickoff attempt — as Hill stood at the plate. Minutes later, Hill singled to left and North Platte beat its rival.

Zeiler also scored a go-ahead run in the sixth inning as a courtesy runner, crossing home on a sacrifice fly by Carter Kelley.

Carsen Johnson would allow the tying run in the top of the seventh in relief, but earned the win. He struck out one and walked one.

Cole Wright opened the scoring for North Platte on a Johnson sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Zeiler also scored as a courtesy runner in the fourth on a balk.

The FNBO Nationals juniors lost 11-1 earlier Wednesday.

The seniors host Columbus for a 3 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at Bill Wood Field and the juniors travel to Columbus for a 5 p.m. doubleheader.