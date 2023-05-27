Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The FNBO Nationals seniors are sort of in a period of self-growth early in the season.

Injuries to players like Jack Polk and Blaise Zeiler, and an injury during the spring to Easton Jones has left room for a next-man-up mentality, allowing other athletes to get valuable playing time early in the season.

Coach Ricky Holm said this should help the team down the road, especially with all this experience coming this early in the season.

“At least some of the guys that may not have been getting reps this early are starting to get some reps, so (we’re) finding out what we have depth wise,” Holm said. “We’re kind of just trying to maintain the ship and next man up until we get everybody back and clicking, but I think we definitely have a team that can make some noise this year.”

Even with the injuries, the FNBO seniors return some veteran leadership this season, led by two college signees in shortstop Carter Kelley and catcher Tristen Beyer and longtime player Carsen Johnson.

Johnson and Kelley man the middle infield as leaders on a younger squad, while Beyer can be found working with pitchers behind the plate. All three have played a large role in the team’s success in previous seasons, and they look to repeat that this year.

“Those three guys are the first guys I’ve ever coached for three years in my career in my 10 years doing it,” Holm said. “Those guys, they’ve been in the program the longest. Not saying they do everything perfect, but they at least know what I expect.”

Other players like Andrew Brosius, Ty Robinson, Caden Joneson and Dein McIntire, to name a few, are also returning to the lineup after seeing playing time last season and look to add to the team’s depth. Robinson, Jones, Brosius played baseball in the spring on the Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball team.

With the added depth, Holm said he thinks the seniors have the potential to win the district and make a run in the postseason. The seniors have players who have been with the program for a while now and have a mix of younger and older talent that can help out around the field.

“That’s been our goal is to win our district,” Holm said. “So definitely with G.I. and Kearney and Hastings, some of those teams that have been around for a while are going to be tough to go through, but on our A-game, if we’re playing the way we should play, I’ll take us against any of them.”

The FNBO Nationals lost 12-3 Saturday night in the first of a night doubleheader against Cheyenne (Wyo.). The nightcap ended after press time. The two teams will meet again Sunday if weather cooperates.

It was only the first loss of the season for FNBO after a 5-0 start, including a sweep of the Westco Zephyrs on Wednesday.