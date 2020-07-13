The North Platte FNBO Nationals picked up two wins against the Kearney Jerseys on Sunday in two completely different ways.
Trey Barker pitched a shutout in the first game to help his team take the 13-0 mercy rule win, but the second game relied on a game-winning walk from Will Coe in the seventh inning in a much tighter affair.
The Nationals host Hastings on Tuesday in another doubleheader, with the first game starting at 5 p.m.
North Platte 13,
Kearney 0
The Nationals did enough offensively to pile on runs in their 13-0 win. It wasn’t their best hitting day, only collecting seven hits, but those hits came at the right time. They benefited from two big scoring innings, one in the first and another in the third.
Cody Wright and Tyler Tobey got things going with back-to-back singles, and Gus Kreber loaded the bases when he was struck by a pitch. Bryce Butterfield lined a single to center field that only scored one run, then Jeremiah Seamann walked to make it a 2-0 game. An error on the next at-bat from the pitcher followed by an RBI groundout from Tate Janas scored two more runs.
Carter Johnson then roped a two-RBI single to left field to set the score at 6-0 after the first inning.
The third inning started out just like the first. North Platte had bases loaded early. Consecutive singles from Janas and Johnson made the game 9-0.
Janas scored on a wild pitch, Kreber reached on an error that scored in Jaylan Ruffin and Kreber later scored on a wild pitch to take a 13-0 lead.
Barker pitched a gem on the mound, holding Kearney scoreless in five innings pitched and only giving up six hits.
Johnson led the way offensively with two hits and four RBIs. Janas had two RBIs, while Kreber, Butterfield, Seamann and Derrick Kuhlmann each scored twice.
North Platte 5,
Kearney 4
While North Platte got a complete game from Barker in the first one, it went with four pitchers in the second game. Both Cody Wright and Cole Wright held their own through the first three innings, giving up a combined three hits.
Johnson pitched two innings after that, letting up a run on two hits. Carter Kelley pitched the final inning, but Kearney scored three runs off of him.
The pitching held Kearney at bay, but a timely hit in the bottom of the seventh gave the Nationals a 5-4 win.
Coe scored North Platte’s first run off a dropped third strike in the second inning that went past the catcher. The Nationals added three more in the fourth inning off three singles from Cole Wright, Coe and Kelley.
Kearney started getting its runs after that. It got one on an RBI groundout in the fifth inning. It tied the game in the seventh inning on a fielder’s choice, an error at third base and an error at catcher.
Kearney put the first two North Platte batters on base before a sacrifice bunt moved them over. An intentional walk loaded the bases, as Kearney made every base a force play. It didn’t work as Coe walked on a full-count, ending the game at 5-4.
Both Coe and Butterfield had two hits apiece, and Coe had two RBIs and two walks.
